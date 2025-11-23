Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Logan Henderson of Big Time Rush has assured fans that he’s doing ok after he was rushed to the hospital mid-performance for a “pretty bad” injury.

The four-piece pop band was performing Thursday in Kraków, Poland, when the 36-year-old singer cut open his knee.

In an Instagram Story shared after the concert, Henderson thanked fans for “a great show.”

“Sorry I couldn’t stay to finish. I was having a little too much fun, so I hit my knee pretty bad and had to get taken to the emergency room,” he revealed.

“I’m doing okay, and they’re fixing me up, so I should be better in no time,” Henderson added. “It’s gonna be good, we’re gonna put some stitches in there, but anyways, thanks for tonight. Love you guys, and I’m doing all right, so thank you for checking in. Love you.”

open image in gallery Logan Henderson of Big Time Rush was hospitalized after sustaining a knee injury on stage ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery (L-R) Logan Henderson, Carlos PenaVega, James Maslow and Kendall Schmidt of Big Time Rush performing at iHeart Radio's Jungle Ball 2023 ( Getty Images for iHeartRadio )

After the incident, his band members addressed the situation, telling the crowd: “We just wanna let you know Logan’s ok.

“He had a little fall, and we just wanna make sure that he’s gonna be okay, so they’re checking him out in the back,” they said in a fan-filmed video shared to TikTok.

The “Boyfriend” group, which includes Kendall Schmidt, 35, James Maslow, 35, and Carlos PenaVega, 36, is currently traveling Europe on their In Real Life Worldwide tour. Their next concert is scheduled for Sunday in Berlin, Germany, followed by a stop in Munich, Germany, on Monday.

It’s unknown whether Henderson will be joining his bandmates for those performances.

Henderson rose to fame alongside his Big Time Rush bandmates in 2009 during their time starring as fictionalized versions of themselves in Nickelodeon’s four-season series Big Time Rush.

They have released four studio albums, including their debut album BTR (2010), Elevate (2011), 24/Seven (2013) and Another Life (2023).

Big Time Rush kicked off their current tour in July.

“We truly have the best fans in the world, and when we sat down to plot this tour we wanted to give them everything they have always asked us for and dreamed of,” they said in a statement, announcing the tour in February.

“That’s the reason we are so excited to be going on the road all over the world to play every song from every episode of the TV show. We know how many of our fans hold these songs close to their hearts having first heard so many of them watching our show.”