Big Time Rush band member speaks out after being hospitalized for ‘bad’ injury sustained mid-performance
‘I’m doing okay, and they’re fixing me up,’ Logan Henderson said
Logan Henderson of Big Time Rush has assured fans that he’s doing ok after he was rushed to the hospital mid-performance for a “pretty bad” injury.
The four-piece pop band was performing Thursday in Kraków, Poland, when the 36-year-old singer cut open his knee.
In an Instagram Story shared after the concert, Henderson thanked fans for “a great show.”
“Sorry I couldn’t stay to finish. I was having a little too much fun, so I hit my knee pretty bad and had to get taken to the emergency room,” he revealed.
“I’m doing okay, and they’re fixing me up, so I should be better in no time,” Henderson added. “It’s gonna be good, we’re gonna put some stitches in there, but anyways, thanks for tonight. Love you guys, and I’m doing all right, so thank you for checking in. Love you.”
After the incident, his band members addressed the situation, telling the crowd: “We just wanna let you know Logan’s ok.
“He had a little fall, and we just wanna make sure that he’s gonna be okay, so they’re checking him out in the back,” they said in a fan-filmed video shared to TikTok.
The “Boyfriend” group, which includes Kendall Schmidt, 35, James Maslow, 35, and Carlos PenaVega, 36, is currently traveling Europe on their In Real Life Worldwide tour. Their next concert is scheduled for Sunday in Berlin, Germany, followed by a stop in Munich, Germany, on Monday.
It’s unknown whether Henderson will be joining his bandmates for those performances.
Henderson rose to fame alongside his Big Time Rush bandmates in 2009 during their time starring as fictionalized versions of themselves in Nickelodeon’s four-season series Big Time Rush.
They have released four studio albums, including their debut album BTR (2010), Elevate (2011), 24/Seven (2013) and Another Life (2023).
Big Time Rush kicked off their current tour in July.
“We truly have the best fans in the world, and when we sat down to plot this tour we wanted to give them everything they have always asked us for and dreamed of,” they said in a statement, announcing the tour in February.
“That’s the reason we are so excited to be going on the road all over the world to play every song from every episode of the TV show. We know how many of our fans hold these songs close to their hearts having first heard so many of them watching our show.”
