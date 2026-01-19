Lily Allen ‘happy to be alive’ after truck ran her ‘off the road’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lily Allen has shared an update after a scary road collision.

The British singer, 40, revealed Monday that she was “happy to be alive” after a semi-truck forced her to drive her Porsche off the road.

“Could have done without an HGV running me off the road but other than that a relatively good start to 2026,” Allen wrote on Instagram alongside pictures of her black luxury car, showing the vehicle’s paint was swiped off the side and around the wheel.

She then poked fun at the viral trend that has inspired social media users to share throwback pictures from 2016 since the start of the new year: “Happy to be alive and to not be posting any photos taken in 2016.”

Despite her car accident, Allen shared other pictures showing off how she has stayed busy throughout the first few weeks of January. The songwriter posted her jewelry, her glitzy hotel room during a stay in Rome, and some snacks and artwork in the Instagram carousel.

Lily Allen shared pictures of her scraped up Porsche after a semi-truck ran her off the road ( Getty/Lily Allen Instagram )

Fans quickly shared their concerns for the singer in the comments of the post with one writing: “Hope you’re ok xxx not the best start to the year.”

Another shared, “Oh my gosh, that is so scary. Grateful that you are okay. For the American readers, that's an 18-wheeler. Happy New Year, excited to continue following your work this year.”

A third chimed, “WHO THE HELL DID THAT TO YOUR BEAUTIFUL CAR!”

Allen just recently bought the Porsche, a 911 Carrera S that costs around $150,000, at the end of 2025. She had been seen driving it around London in the weeks before the collision.

The superstar currently splits her time between New York City and the U.K. She previously shared a home with her ex-husband, David Harbour, in Brooklyn, New York, but the townhouse went on the market for $8 million following their divorce.

The update comes as Allen prepares to embark on a tour of theatre venues that will see her perform her comeback album West End Girl in its entirety starting in March.

After that, she will headline the biggest arena tour of her career so far, beginning in June. Tickets for her global concert tour dates went on sale in November.

When she released her critically acclaimed album in October, Allen described the record as “a mixture of fact and fiction which I hope serves as a reminder of how stoic yet also how frail we humans can be.”