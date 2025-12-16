Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A costume designer who is thought to have inspired Lily Allen’s song “Madeline” has spoken out about the allegations that she had an affair with the singer’s ex-husband, David Harbour.

In Allen’s latest album, West End Girl, which chronicles the breakdown of her marriage to the 50-year-old Stranger Things star, the singer suggests that her ex-husband went against the terms of their open marriage and had an affair with a woman referred to as “Madeline.”

In an Instagram post shared Sunday, Natalie Tippett, a U.S.-based costume designer who worked with Harbour on the 2021 film We Have A Ghost, denied that she had an affair with anyone and that she had felt “extremely violated” after being associated with the former couple after the release of West End Girl in October.

Tippett had previously been approached by the MailOnline for an article in which she seemingly confirmed she was the person being referred to in songs “Tennis” and “Madeline.”

But Tippett claimed in her Instagram post — which did not directly name Allen or Harbour — that she had been misquoted by the publication and “never gave an interview” on the matter.

open image in gallery Natalie Tippett is a costume designer who worked with Harbour on the 2021 film ‘We Have A Ghost’ ( Instagram via @natalie_tippett / Getty Images )

“I did not have a three year affair with anyone,” she wrote.

She went on, seemingly referencing Allen: “I’m unsure why this person wants so badly to pit people against me or create the narrative that we both know is false based on the actual messages that I have saved been us… the same ones that have now been referenced in a song without my consent.”

The Independent has contacted Allen’s representatives for comment.

“I’m not sure why any fixation has landed on me, I don’t weaponize women against women for the behavior of men, especially not in an open relationship,” she said.

She continued: “I’m wishing her all the success, money, healing and happiness and whatever else she’s seeking through this.”

open image in gallery Lily Allen chronicles the breakdown of her marriage to David Harbour in her latest album ( AFP via Getty Images )

Tippett also said she felt “extremely violated” by threatening messages she has received from people on social media after the article was published.

“Please remember before you send hate my way, I’m a human being not a character someone created,” she added.

In a press release, Allen previously described the album as a “mixture of fact and fiction which I hope serves as a reminder of how stoic yet also how frail we humans can be.”

open image in gallery Lily Allen and David Harbour pictured in June 2021 ( Getty Images )

Speaking to The Times earlier this year, Allen said that Madeline was “a fictional character.” When asked if she was a “construct of others,” Allen said: “Yes”.

In a song titled “Madeline,” Allen sings: “We had an arrangement / Be discreet and don’t be blatant / There had to be payment / It had to be with strangers / But you’re not a stranger, Madeline.”

The song finishes with a voice message from Madeline, which was reenacted by Dakota Johnson during Allen’s Saturday Night Live appearance as a musical guest on the weekend.

Johnson appeared behind a see-through curtain on a bed, saying: “I hate that you’re in so much pain right now. I really don’t wanna be the cause of any upset. He told me that you were aware this was going on and that he had your full consent.”

She continued: “If he’s lying about that, then please let me know. Because I have my own feelings about dishonesty. Lies are not something that I wanna get caught up in.”

“You can reach out to me any time, by the way. If you need any more details or you just need to vent or anything.”

She then walked over to Allen, saying: “Love and light, Madeline,” before kissing her cheek as the performance concluded.

The Independent has contacted Harbour’s representatives for comment.