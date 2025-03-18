Lady Gaga tickets flogged for £30,000 minutes after Singapore tour presale opens

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scalpers allegedly started reselling tickets for Lady Gaga’s upcoming concerts in Singapore at steep markups barely minutes after the presale opened on Tuesday, leaving fans frustrated.

The pop star performs at Singapore’s National Stadium on 18, 19, 21, and 24 May as part of her Mayhem world tour. It is her only stop in Asia.

Presale for Mastercard holders opened today. General sales begin on 21 March.

According to official ticketing platform Ticketmaster, prices range from £114 to £283. VIP packages are priced between £499 and £1038.

Fans shared their challenges with long ticket queues, with one claiming to be behind three million people, while local media reported the queue surpassed a million within 10 minutes of the presale opening.

But the real challenge fans were to face took place elsewhere as resellers turned to sites such as Carousell, Viagogo and StubHub to list their tickets at exorbitant prices, sparking outrage from eager concertgoers.

The Independent found multiple tickets available on online marketplace Carousell, starting at £144 and going to £1,503.

open image in gallery Resellers turned to sites like Carousell, Viagogo and StubHub to list their tickets at exorbitant prices ( Carousell )

The Straits Times found VIP tickets selling for between £23,100 and £29,943 before they were removed from the website.

Tickets were also available on the resale site Viagogo, selling for between £114 and £1,873. On Stubhub, the prices ranged from £122 to £2,118.

Singaporean media reported noticing tickets go for over £9,000 on Viagogo and Stubhub.

Fans who managed to secure tickets were able to do so only after waiting hours in queue.

“I joined the waiting room at 8am and got my tickets only at 11.10am. It was stressful, the page was loading so slowly, and I had to refresh just to get in,” Zulkynaen Muhammad, 29, who paid around £222 each for two tickets, told The Straits Times.

“It was extreme madness. I was in the queue since 9.30am and got kicked out a few times. Thankfully I got my hands on them and I know my 14-year-old self is happy,” said Lisa M, who paid around £207 for each ticket.

Another fan who was only able to get one VIP ticket for about £515 said it was “pricey” but worth it. “Money can always come back. I have been her fan since ‘Poker Face’ came out in 2008,” Khairul A said.

“The last time she came, in 2012, I was too young to go and, now, I have adult money. I am still in shock that I managed to secure tickets.”

open image in gallery Lady Gaga released her sixth studio album, Mayhem , on 7 March ( Frank Lebon )

Lady Gaga was last in the country 13 years ago during her Born This Way Ball tour with a three-night stint at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Before that, she took the stage at Fort Canning Park in 2009 and delivered two exclusive showcase performances for local telco Singtel — one at Clarke Quay that same year and another at Marina Bay Sands in 2011.

The musician released her sixth studio album, Mayhem, on 7 March to generally favourable reviews. The Independent’s Helen Brown described the album as a “return of your Mama Monster to all her shock-horror-bop glory” in her five-star review.