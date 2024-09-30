Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Co-stars, fans and fellow singers are paying tribute after the death of Grammy Award-winning country artist and actor Kris Kristofferson.

The US entertainer, who starred in films including the Blade trilogy and Planet of the Apes, died peacefully at his home in Maui on Saturday aged 88, surrounded by his family.

Barbra Streisand, who starred with Kristofferson in the Oscar-winning 1976 remake of A Star Is Born, paid tribute on Instagram, writing: “The first time I saw Kris performing at the Troubadour club in LA I knew he was something special. Barefoot and strumming his guitar, he seemed like the perfect choice for a script I was developing, which eventually became A Star Is Born.”

Reba McEntire describes him as a “gentleman, kind soul, and a lover of words”.

Dolly Parton mourned her “great friend”, with whom she had performed duets like “From Here to the Moon and Back” and “Put It Off Until Tomorrow.” “What a great loss, what a great writer, what a great actor, what a great friend,” she wrote.

Grammy-award winning country singer Travis Tritt called him an “inspiration.”

The Haunting of Hill House writer and director Mike Flanagan remembered Kristofferson’s “brilliant work in Lone Star” in a tribute on X.

Leann Rimes remembered him on X as “an epic human with the biggest heart. You will be so, so missed. Rest easy, my friend.”

Melissa Etheridge wrote: “Loved this man, his talent, his mind and his beautiful heart. Journey well, my friend.”

Actor Patton Oswalt posted on X: “Sunday morning just came down hard.”

Singer John Rich called him “one of the greatest lyricists to ever live, and a true class act”.

Grammy-winning country musician Lee Greenwood shared a photo with Kristofferson, writing: “Hard to believe my friend Kris Kristofferson has left us. He was successful in all areas of his life. A champion boxer, a world-class actor, a spectacular songwriter and singer, and a hero to everyone fortunate enough to know him.”

Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, wrote about Kristofferson’s outlook towards art, writing that he believed that “creativity is God-given, and those who ignore such a gift are doomed to unhappiness”.

The Righteous Gemstones and Fallout star Walton Goggins shared a tribute on Instagram, writing: “Hardcore Troubadour… A Gatdamn Cowboy Poet of the highest order.”

Reservation Dogs writer and director Sterlin Harjo thanked Kristofferson for “teaching us that country doesn’t mean small-minded, being a man doesn’t make you mean, being tough doesn’t mean you can’t cry”.

Fans also shared their memories of Kristofferson standing up for his beliefs, including the time he stood by Sinéad O’Connor after she was widely denounced for ripping up a photo of the Pope on an episode of Saturday Night Live.

Kristofferson’s family announced his passing with a statement: “It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28 at home.”

“We’re all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all.”

Starting in the late 1960s, the Brownsville, Texas native wrote such classics standards as “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down,” “Help Me Make it Through the Night,” “For the Good Times” and “Me and Bobby McGee.”