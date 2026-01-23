Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

K-pop singer Rain has issued an apology after calling out a fan with hearing impairment during a recent concert in Taiwan.

The 43-year-old singer, whose real name is Jung Ji Hoon, was performing at the Taipei Arena on 17 January as part of his Still Raining: Encore tour when he noticed a woman fan filming him on her phone instead of dancing along with the crowd.

While urging the audience to sing and dance, Rain singled the fan out and asked her, in Korean, why she was not dancing. The question was translated into Chinese by an interpreter at the concert.

In a video posted by the fan herself, known only as Chichi on Threads, she can be seen gesturing to her ear, and then smiling and continuing to film, without responding verbally.

Rain then continued to try and get her to show more enthusiasm, before carrying on with the show.

Two days after the concert, the fan posted an explanation of what had happened, tagging Rain.

“It’s not that I didn’t dance, but that I didn’t understand what Rain and the translator were saying. Because I have a hearing impairment, I need to read lips or use real-time subtitles for assistance,” she wrote on Threads in Chinese.

open image in gallery In a video posted by the fan herself, she can be seen gesturing to her ear ( Annsimmi/Threads )

open image in gallery Rain performs at K-Pop Super Live to open Seoul Festa 2022 in 2022 ( Getty Images )

Chichi wrote that she misunderstood what Rain meant, and believed he wanted her to sing louder.

“He stomped his feet in dissatisfaction and asked me to do it again,” she wrote, adding that she again thought he meant “louder” when he made an “up up” gesture.

“Afterward, I felt that why didn't I use sign language with Rain? I didn’t want him to mistake me for a disobedient fan,” she said, adding that the two friends she was at the concert with were also hearing impaired.

On 20 January, Rain responded to her post with an apology in Chinese, writing: “First, I’m truly sorry I didn’t realise you couldn’t hear. I wasn’t considerate enough and didn’t think things through.”

Wishing her a happy birthday, as the fan had written in her message that 19 January was her birthday, Rain continued: “Although this little incident happened, it’s given us a wonderful memory. This has made me realise I should be more careful in all aspects of my future performances.

“Although we couldn’t hear each other’s voices on stage, and we couldn’t understand the meaning of each other’s words, I saw your warm eyes, and the genuine encouragement and sincerity shining through your expression.”

This incident follows Rain’s Singapore show on 31 December during the Singland Festival, where he received criticism after telling concertgoers they were being too quiet.