Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bain from K-pop boy band Just B came out during a Los Angeles concert on Tuesday, saying he was “proud to be part of the LGBT community”.

The six-member boy group is currently on the US leg of their Just Odd tour, which started in March with shows in Japan.

Performing at the Vermont Hollywood Hall in Los Angeles, Bain addressed the audience, saying: “Before I start the next song, tonight I want to share something with you guys.”

“I’m f***ing proud to be part of the LGBT community.”

“Shoutout to my queen Lady Gaga for showing me that being yourself is beautiful. To everyone out there who is part of the LGBTQ+ or still figuring it out, this is for you guys. And also, this is for everyone. You’re seen, you’re loved, and you are born this way,” he continued to resounding cheering from the audience, before performing Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way”.

Bain, 24, whose real name is Song Byeong Hee, posted a message on his Instagram as well, along with a video of his performance.

Bandmate Siwoo shared a message of support on fan communication platform Fromm, writing: “Byeong Hee was amazing. Applause for his courage. I was watching backstage, and I teared up. Knowing how hard and painful this must've been, it hit me even harder. I already gave him a big hug – it’s been such a happy tour.”

Bain’s announcement has been met largely with positive reactions from his fans.

“You are an inspiration for so many people, Bain. You are seen and loved beyond words! I'm so proud of you and wish nothing but the best for you. Never stop being you,” one fan wrote on his Instagram.

“Byeong Hee, we are so immensely f***ing proud of you! Your bravery means a lot to us and will absolutely change lives. We love you so much!” wrote another.

Same-sex relationships, while not criminalised, face discrimination and stigma in South Korea, making it risky for K-pop idols considering talking about their sexuality. Societal attitudes towards homosexuality remain largely conservative, and it is particularly tougher in the K-pop industry, where stars have faced tremendous backlash even if they admit heterosexual relationships.

While Bain is not the first Korean musician to speak about their sexuality, he is the first K-pop idol to have chosen to do so on a major world-tour stage.

In 2018, Holland made headlines when he released his self-funded music video featuring a same-sex kiss and debuting as a gay K-pop idol.

The singer has talked about how no entertainment agency was willing to sign him and, in 2022, said he had been assaulted and subjected to homophobic slurs in Seoul.

Similarly, MRSHLL, who debuted in 2017, has also talked about how he was warned it would be “social suicide” to reveal he was homosexual in the Korean entertainment industry.

In March 2025, Lara Raj, part of the multinational K-pop girl group KATSEYE, publicly came out as queer on fan platform Weverse. Using the phrase “half a fruitcake” to describe herself, Lara shared that she had known about her identity since childhood.