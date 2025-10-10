Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Irish rock band Kodaline, best known for the hit 2013 melodic ballad “All I Want”, have split after more than a decade together.

The group, whose other hits included “Brother” and “High Hopes”, said they will record a fifth and final album before parting ways.

“We know this might come as a surprise and it's definitely bittersweet for us too,” the group said in a video shared to Instagram.

“What we've shared with you has changed our lives forever.”

The quartet– comprised of Steve Garrigan, Vincent May, Mark Prendergast, and Jason Boland – originally formed in 2005 under the name 21 Demands, but adopted their current name to mark a shift in their music in 2012. That year, their bass guitarist, Conor Linnane, left the group and was replaced by Boland.

In 2013, they landed a nomination for the MTV Brand New award and were shortlisted for BBC's Sound of 2013. Their first album as Kodaline, A Perfect World, went to number three in the UK charts and number one in Ireland.

“All I Want”, their biggest hit from A Perfect World, was famed for its chorus: “If you loved me / Why’d you leave me / Take my body...”

Subsequent albums, including 2015's Coming Up For Air and 2018's Politics Of Living, both went to number one in the Irish album charts. Their fourth album, One Day At A Time, reached number two in 2020. They performed at Glastonbury twice, in 2014 and 2017.

open image in gallery Steve Garrigan, Jason Boland, Vinny May and Mark Prendergast of Kodaline photographed in 2014 ( Getty Images )

Garrigan and May both grew up in Swords, County Dublin, and have known each other since they were children. They formed the band in 2005 with Prendergast and Linnane.

As 21 Demands, the band rose to prominence in November 2006, when they were runners-up in the fifth series of RTÉ talent show You're a Star.

In their announcement video on Thursday, the group said: “From busking on the streets of Dublin, to playing shows across the world, it really has been the stuff that dreams are made of.

“We want it to end on a high, so before we say goodbye we're heading into the studio one last time to record our fifth and final album as Kodaline.”

open image in gallery Lead singer of Kodaline, Steve Garrigan performs with Kodaline at Glastonbury in 2014 ( BBC )

The group said they will be “forever grateful for the love and support” from their fans.

“It's been a journey that we'll never forget and we hope the music stays with you long after we're gone,” they added.

Fans shared their upset online, with one person writing: “One of my dreams was to see Kodaline live, can't believe that chance is gone now. Goodbye to the band that made us feel everything. Kodaline, thank you for the songs, the comfort, the emotions — you’ll always be special.”

Another person begged for “one last tour”, saying: “I’ve been listening to your songs since I was 16 (I’m almost 28 now). Kodaline means so much to me, so many of your songs are a part of my life and my story, and I never had the chance to see you guys performing.”

“This is my biggest heartbreak for the year,” added another.