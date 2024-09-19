Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

Kodak Black took time out of a recent concert to respond to Donald Trump’s allegation that Haitian immigrants are eating pets in Springfield, Ohio.

The Florida-born rapper, 27, is the son of Haitian immigrant Marcelene Octave and has been a longtime Trump supporter.

He is currently on tour with fellow rapper Sexyy Red, and the pair played the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio last Saturday (September 14).

In footage shared on TikTok, Kodak Black can be seen onstage while footage of Trump at a recent rally in Las Vegas plays.

The former president can be heard saying: “Of course I’m angry. We got 21 million people that came into our country invading our communities, invading our cities and our towns, and destroying our country.

“I’m angry about Venezuelan gangs taking over Aurora, Colorado, and I’m angry about illegal Haitian migrants taking over Springfield, Ohio. You see that mess, don’t you?”

Black then addresses Trump’s comments as he speaks to the audience.

“That s*** crazy. That s*** true?” he asks. “Man, I ain’t gonna lie, homie, I’m a muthaf***ing Trump supporter.”

As boos ring around the arena, Black continues: “That’s beside the point. That s*** crazy. I’m Haitian. How y’all feel about this election s***? I feel like we f***ed anyway. I ain’t with that Kamala Harris s*** either. What the f*** going on in America?

“I’m gonna go to Springfield tomorrow, I’m going over there. I’ve got to. I gotta see this s***. I ain’t smelling that. I say ‘Vote for Trump’, I say that, but I ain’t see no Haitian eat no cat, homie. When y’all show me a Haitian eating a cat, then y’all can say that s***.”

Kodak Black and Donald Trump ( Getty )

Meanwhile, Trump has doubled down on his bizarre and aggressive rhetoric against Haitian migrants in Springfield by saying that they’re “destroying” the country.

Like Black, he also promised to visit Springfield during his rally in Uniondale, New York.

The small city has found itself in the midst of a vicious news cycle as Trump and his running mate JD Vance pushed false claims circulated online that Haitian migrants were stealing and eating domestic pets.

During the debate with Vice President Kamala Harris in Philadelphia on September 10, Trump said the Biden-Harris administration has been “allowing these millions and millions of people to come into our country.”

“A lot of towns don’t want to talk about it because they’re so embarrassed by it,” he added. “In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs, the people that came in. They’re eating the cats ... They’re eating the pets of the people that live there. And this is what’s happening in our country, and it’s a shame.”

Both the Wall Street Journal and ABC News have reported that a staffer working for JD Vance was told by a Springfield official that the rumor wasn’t true but that the Republican vice presidential hopeful still chose to spread the outlandish claim, which has led to bomb threats against schools and city buildings and feelings of fear in Haitian communities throughout the US.