Kiss frontman Gene Simmons is offering fans a once in a lifetime opportunity to be his temporary assistant - but they’ll have to pay a hefty fee.

In lieu of the usual job application process, the 75-year-old rocker is only looking for interested parties who can cough up $12,495 before joining him for a day on tour with his band this spring.

While “The Ultimate Gene Simmons Experience” will include some manual work, such as helping the crew set up, other unique experiences, such as sitting in on sound check, arriving at the venue with the band and hanging out back stage will also be offered.

As well as receiving Gene Simmons Band crew member merch including a hat, shirt, and laminated VIP pass, you will also get a meal with the Kiss bass player.

open image in gallery Gene Simmons is offering fans the chance to be his assistant for the day while he’s on tour if they’re willing to pay him $12,000 ( Getty )

Then, during the show, participants can expect Simmons to briefly introduce them on stage in front of the paying audience.

Photos are permitted and one guest is welcome to tag along.

When it comes to souvenirs, the rockstar will give away a signed set list, a signed rehearsal bass guitar and allow you to bring up to four personal items for him to sign, providing they are not instruments.

The musician, born in Israel, is set to embark on his solo show series beginning April 28 in Tallahassee, Florida.

Simmons co-founded the storied rock band Kiss alongside guitarist Paul Stanley in 1973. The duo later brought Peter Criss in on drums and Ace Freshley on lead guitar.

open image in gallery Simmons, left, will introduce his ‘personal assistant’ on stage at his gigs ( 2023 Invision )

Kiss recorded and performed together all over the world for the following six years before briefly breaking up to record their own individual albums in 1979.

From 2002 to 2023, Thomas Cunningham Thayer was the band’s lead guitarist and vocalist.

The group hosted its final worldwide goodbye tour in 2019 and then its last show in December 2023, performing in New York City where it all began.