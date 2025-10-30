Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kid Rock has received an open letter from the Special Olympics after he used an ableist slur live on Fox News last week.

During an appearance on Jesse Watters Primetime last Friday, the “All Summer Long” artist joked he was going as “a r*****” for Halloween as he held a face mask over his mouth, which caused the host to burst out in laughter.

Kid Rock’s offensive term has long been considered a derogatory slur against people with intellectual disabilities.

In response to the interview, Loretta Claiborne, Chief Inspiration Officer for the Special Olympics — the world's largest sports organization for people with intellectual disabilities — published an open letter urging the singer address his hurtful language.

“The R-Word deeply demeans and harms people with intellectual disabilities,” wrote Claiborne. “I’m writing to you personally with an urgent request: please acknowledge the hurt caused and use this moment to stand with us in rejecting that word and the prejudice it represents.”

open image in gallery Kid Rock mocked people who wear face masks with a derogatory slur on 'Jesse Watters Primetime' ( Fox News )

She continued: “Language plays a crucial role in that fight. Words like ‘r*****ed’ and ‘r*****’ have a long, painful history of being used to belittle and dehumanize. When anyone, especially someone in the public eye uses them, it reopens wounds that so many of us have worked so hard to heal.

“... We’ve made great progress, but every public use of that word sets us back and reinforces the stigma we’re trying to overcome.”

She concluded by urging Kid Rock to “acknowledge the harm” he had done with his slur and “to stand with people with intellectual disabilities, and to help lead the conversation toward greater understanding and respect.”

She added that she would be “honored” to speak to the country star to “share more about the movement for inclusion and respect that has changed so many lives.”

open image in gallery Kid Rock has been an outspoken supporter of Trump for years ( Getty )

54-year-old Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, is one of the foremost conservative voices in popular music and a longtime, ardent Trump supporter.

Elsewhere in the Primetime appearance last week, he made his pitch to be the first musician to perform in the President’s new $300 million White House ballroom.

After demolition began this week, the entirety of the East Wing has been torn down to make way for Trump’s gold-plated ballroom, which has been privately funded by wealthy donors.

“Kid, we’re hearing, from sources, that you might be the one to be the first to play in the big beautiful ballroom. That true?” Watters asked.

“I hope so!” Kid Rock said. “Ball ‘til you fall, that’s what I say.”

The musician has golfed with the president,visited the Oval Office and even opened up a restaurant, which Trump called a “very friendly MAGA establishment.”