Hong Kong pop star rescued after falling into sea while out jogging

Keung To, a member of popular Hong Kong boy band Mirror, was rescued after he accidentally fell into the sea off Sai Wan on Tuesday.

According to Hong Kong’s The Standard newspaper, police received a call at around 4.30pm that a man had fallen into the sea near the Western Wholesale Food Market. The pop star was rescued by the marine police who brought him ashore.

Keung To was reportedly conscious when he was pulled from the water and was then taken to the Queen Mary Hospital to receive further medical assistance.

One of 12 members of Cantopop group Mirror, Keung To rose to fame after winning a reality talent show in 2018. He launched his solo career in 2019 with the single “No 1 Seed” and went on to become one of the Chinese city’s most awarded young male singers.

He has also ventured into acting, starring in television dramas and films like We Got Game and Mama's Affair in 2022.

A few hours after his rescue, Keung To posted a picture on Instagram with a thumbs up gesture. “Don’t need to worry, everyone, see you tomorrow,” he wrote, according to a translation.

He was likely referring to a fan meeting with Mirror on Wednesday.

open image in gallery Keung To posted a photo with a thumbs up gesture after his rescue. ‘Don’t need to worry, everyone, see you tomorrow’ ( Instagram/Keung To )

Later on Tuesday night, his manager, Ahfa Wong Wai Kwan, posted a picture of Keung To, along with a message from him. “It was just a small accident due to my own carelessness. I am OK, please don’t worry,” the message read, according to an online translation. “I hope there won’t be any further speculation. I’m truly sorry for making everyone worried.”

open image in gallery ‘It was just a small accident due to my own carelessness. I am OK, please don’t worry,’ popstar says ( Instagram/Ahfa Wong Wai Kwan )

Mirror’s label MakerVille said in a statement that the singer was jogging on Tuesday when he “felt dizzy and unwell” and fell in.

“Keung To is currently resting in the hospital. There aren't any major concerns. We would like to thank everyone who helped in the accident. Sorry for making everyone worry,” the statement said, according to an online translation.

“Keung is doing well and will meet with everyone soon. Rumours are not true. Please do not make unnecessary speculations.”

After news of his accident broke, Keung To’s fans commented on his Instagram asking him to take care of his health.

“You have already done your best, everything is okay! Focus on what you treasure in your life! You deserve better!” one fan wrote.

“The most important thing is that you're okay!” another said. “Don't stretch yourself too thin, take good care of yourself. Life is full of endless possibilities, so live well and live the life you want. Keep going, young one, you got this!”

Another user commented: “Although I’m not your fan, I do admire your sincerity and your dedication to music. No matter what happens this time, you are truly exhausted. Even a rubber band that’s stretched too tight will snap one day. Don’t push yourself too hard; when you have time, really give yourself a break and relax. Be kinder to yourself. The road ahead is still long, and only by taking care of yourself can you go further.”