Kendrick Lamar and SZA to join forces for UK tour this summer

Two of music’s biggest stars will unite to headline a joint tour across the UK this summer.

Fresh off the back of their success at the Grammys and Super Bowl, “Not Like Us” star Kendrick Lamar and “Snooze” singer SZA will play a string of gigs across the country.

The tour will begin in July, with tickets going on sale this Friday (14 December) for shows in Glasgow, Birmingham, Cardiff and London.

It will follow their US tour, which kicks off in April with a European tour in June.

The Grand National Tour will arrive at Glasgow’s Hampden Park on 8 July, with a stop at Birmingham’s Villa Park on 10 July. The tour will then continue to Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on 19 July and London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 22 July.

SZA performed in the UK in 2023 on her SOS tour before headlining Glastonbury on the Pyramid stage last year. Meanwhile, Lamar toured in 2022 with his The Big Steppers tour.

The musicians performed together during the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday (9 February). The “DNA” rapper headlined as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eaglesdays after sweeping five Grammy Awards.

The performance was disrupted by a Pro-Palestinian protester who waved a flag for Palestine and Sudan, before being tackled by security and escorted away by police.

( Getty )

Samuel L. Jackson and Serena Williams were among Lamar’s special guests on Sunday as he rifled through hits including “DNA” and “All the Stars.”

Fans were waiting to see if the rapper would perform “Not Like Us,” which includes brutal lyrics about his rap nemesis Drake including allegations about his interactions with younger women.

However, as he rapped the song, Lamar omitted the word pedophile as well as the n-word throughout.

Last month, Drake sued his own record label, Universal Music Group — which also represents Lamar — for defamation over “Not Like Us.”

Though Lamar is not named in the suit, the filing claims that Universal knew the pedophilia allegations were false but “chose corporate greed over the safety and well-being of its artists.”