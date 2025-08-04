Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Katy Perry has been heralded as an “angel” for her quick response after a fan collapsed next to her onstage.

The pop singer was playing Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on Sunday night (3 August) as part of her Lifetimes Tour, when a fan named McKenna collapsed during a segment where the singer invites several audience members on stage to perform her 2011 hit “The One That Got Away”.

When the fan fainted, Perry immediately knelt beside her as the venue’s medical staff arrived onstage. As seen in videos shared online, the “California Gurls” star helped the crew lift McKenna onto a stretcher and gave her water.

McKenna was then taken from the stage, as Perry pulled the remaining three fans into a group hug. She led a prayer, saying: “Dear God, we pray for McKenna, that she will come back fully and brighter and better than ever. Amen.”

“It’s so much,” the singer told her audience. “Sometimes you’re so brave and you can get on stage, and it’s overwhelming. I understand that feeling.”

Later on in the show, while riding a giant butterfly prop above the crowd, Perry informed the audience: “McKenna’s doing great, by the way.”

open image in gallery Katy Perry performs during her Lifetimes tour ( Getty )

Fans have been sharing their praise for the singer online, with one person writing on X/Twitter: “I've never seen any artist handle such situation better than Katy Perry did tonight, paused the show and stayed with the fan even after medics came. Truly an angel!!!”

Another person added: “From someone who faints a lot and has seizures, her response is actually so healing because [I know] from my experiences most people freak out and don’t know what they are doing and seeing her react so quick and even trying to help before she fainted is so warming.”

Perry’s tour has experienced a few onstage mishaps, including a during a recent gig in San Francisco when a butterfly prop malfunctioned while the singer was riding it above the audience.

At an earlier show in Australia, a metal sphere she was suspended in began to tilt to one side.

The tour continues after Perry and her longtime partner Orlando Bloom announced their split last month, in a joint statement that confirmed they were separating after nine years together.

The pair began dating in 2016 after meeting at a Golden Globes afterparty and welcomed their first child, Daisy Dove, together in 2020. Bloom also has a 13-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

In the statement, representatives said the couple were shifting their relationship to “focus on co-parenting”.

open image in gallery Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced their separation last month ( Invision )

It continued: “They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is – and always will be raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect.”

Last week, former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau was spotted watching Perry’s show in Montreal, days after the pair were reportedly seen dining together.

Perry’s Lifetimes Tour arrives in the UK in October, before she travels through Europe and Asia. The tour will conclude at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on 7 December.