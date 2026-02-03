Kate Nash tells MPs post-Brexit rules have made touring financially unviable

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Musician Kate Nash has revealed she resorts to selling explicit content online to finance her touring career, telling MPs that post-Brexit regulations have made it financially unviable for artists.

The “Foundations” singer made the candid admission during an appearance before the Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee, where she detailed the severe impact of new rules on performing arts tours within the European Union.

Nash disclosed significant financial setbacks, reporting a loss of £26,000 on her most recent European tour and a further £13,000 from her UK circuit, attributing these figures to the escalating operational costs now associated with international travel and logistics for musicians.

The financial strain forced her to make difficult decisions, including the regrettable necessity of laying off a crew member just before Christmas. "I was doing everything I could do to cut costs, which I really hate doing as an employer," she stated, expressing her guilt over the situation.

open image in gallery Kate Nash appearing before the Culture, Media and Sport Committee (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA) ( PA Wire )

She warned parliamentarians that the UK's cultural standing and economic contribution are at risk. "We are at risk of losing our reputation and pride in our culture, which will have a knock-on effect on the UK economy," Nash asserted. She added, "The more we limit artists, the more we limit UK culture on a global scale."

The artist cautioned that without urgent intervention, touring would become an exclusive privilege for the wealthy. "

Having been an artist for 20 years, having the success I do, the fanbase I do, selling thousands of tickets and having millions of streams – I’m within my rights to protect that integrity," she explained.

Nash emphasised the broader societal implications: "I think music should not be exclusive, it’s for all, and it becomes an issue of class, it becomes an issue of race, gender and sexuality and identity, because the doors are closing on who can choose to take that kind of risk."

The financial barriers, she argued, are creating an insurmountable hurdle for aspiring musicians. She highlighted the dire prospects for emerging talent: "That is really real – if a new artist doesn’t have disposable income I don’t understand how they would be able to do shows in the UK, let alone in Europe."

open image in gallery Kate Nash on stage at Glastonbury (Ben Birchall/PA) ( PA Archive )

Nash expressed concern for the long-term health of the industry, stating, "I think there is a pipeline we are not thinking through about the future of UK music and how we are seen culturally around the world."

Despite her established success, Nash confirmed that her OnlyFans account is now the sole means by which she can sustain her tours. "Now the only reason it is possible for me to do it is because I sell pictures of my bum on the internet," she told MPs directly.

She elaborated on the genesis of her online venture: "I started an OnlyFans account during my last touring cycle to get some attention on the issue, which it did." Nash concluded by articulating a widespread sentiment among her peers: "Myself and a lot of artists are sick of screaming into the void on how difficult it is."