Kanye West claims he’s worth $2.77 billion — Forbes begs to differ

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two years after losing his billionaire status overnight, Kanye West has apparently re-entered the club — according to him, at least.

The controversial rapper’s net worth was reportedly scythed from $2 billion to $400 million in 2022 after being dropped by Adidas due to repeated antisemitic remarks. On Friday, West shared an Instagram post declaring he was now worth over $2 billion.

A screenshot posted by West, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021, reads: “In 2025, Ye’s net worth stands at $2.77 billion USD as confirmed by Eton Venture Services. The valuation is based on his music portfolio and his sole ownership of the Yeezy mark.”

“LAA LA LA LA,” the rapper wrote in the caption, likely referencing his 2007 hit “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” the lyrics of which continue: “Wait ‘til I get my money right.”

According to the company’s website: “Eton is the gold standard in business valuation services since 2010. Trusted by top companies, VC/PE, legal teams, accountants & high-net worth individuals.”

Their valuation stands in stark contrast to Forbes magazine’s current estimate of West’s net worth, which stands at $400 million as of January 24, 2025.

Kanye West boasts he is now worth $2.77 billion ( Getty Images )

According to the magazine, it had originally valued West’s net worth to include his Adidas partnership worth $1.5 billion. However, “without it, West’s fortune drops to $400 million.”

“His current fortune includes cash, real estate, the value of his music catalog and a 5 percent stake in his ex-wife Kim Kardashian West’s shapewear brand Skims,” Forbes states.

The Independent has contacted West’s representative for comment.

In 2022, Adidas announced it was axing its Yeezy partnership with West, saying in a press release: “Adidas does not tolerate anti-Semitism and any other sort of hate speech.

“Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

West was also dropped by fashion House Balenciaga, Vogue magazine and talent agency CAA.

In the years since, he’s released two collaborative albums, Vultures 1 and Vultures 2 with Ty Dolla $ign. Both, however, were panned by critics, who found West’s efforts to be “weak.”

“After many delays, the fallen genius has delivered another sub-par album that fails to capture any of the brilliance of his earlier works, or make amends for his antisemitism,” The Independent’s Roisin O’Connor wrote.

Meanwhile, the artist has been hit with several lawsuits from former employees who have accused West of sexual harassment, using racist language, unlawful termination and more.

West most recently received a legal complaint filed by a woman who alleged that West strangled her on the set of a 2010 music video.

Despite numerous controversies and lawsuits, the embattled rapper has managed to remain relevant. Last November, it was revealed that a new documentary was being made about him.

Titled In Whose Name?, the film promises to offer “a unique and cinematic perspective on Ye’s public transformation.” It is hoping for a release date sometime this year.

“With a billion-dollar budget and a commitment to truth, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, invites 18-year-old Nicolas Ballesteros armed with an iPhone on a six-year journey revealing unfiltered aspects of celebrity life, which confront the provocative opinions, grand visions and bold contrarianism that defined him as the world’s most controversial artist,” reads an official synopsis.

“The film follows Ye’s ascent to becoming the richest Black man in American history while uncovering why the superstar risked everything he had built in the name of freedom.”