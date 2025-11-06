Going their Separate Ways: Journey announces farewell tour as band breaks up

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Journey is going their Separate Ways.

The legendary band will be calling it quits after a farewell tour in 2026, the veteran rockers announced Thursday. The “Final Frontier Tour” will say goodbye to fans in 60 cities in North America and Canada next year, from February 28 to July 2, in the first leg of the tour.

Guitarist Neil Schon, a founding member of the classic rock group, assured fans that he’s not done making music.

“This tour is our heartfelt thank you to the fans who’ve been with us every step of the way — through every song, every era, every high and low,” Schon, 71, said in a news release. “We’re pulling out all the stops with a brand-new production — the hits, the deep cuts, the energy, the spectacle. It’s a full-circle celebration of the music that’s brought us all together.”

He continued, “As its founding member, I carry the Journey torch to this day, wherever I go. The sentiment and spirit of the band will always remain. While this marks a farewell to one powerful chapter of the Journey we’ve shared, I want everyone to know I’m not done. Music is still burning strong inside me, and there are new creative horizons ahead. This tour is both a thank you and the beginning of what’s next.”

Along with Schon, the band’s current lineup also includes singer Arnel Pineda, drummer Deen Castronovo, bassist Todd Jensen, and keyboard players Jonathan Cain and Jason Derlatka.

Cain, who has played in the group since 1980, said in the release, “It’s been an incredible ride. We’ve shared our music with millions and this tour is about gratitude, connection and one last chance to feel that magic together. We wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Schon and Cain have been publicly at odds for years. Last month, Schon announced that Cain was leaving the band after a series of legal disputes between the two bandmates. However, he later clarified that Cain would stick with the band for the next two years after Cain denied the exit.

Journey is set to celebrate more than 50 years of music on the goodbye tour, including their massive hits like “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Separate Ways (Worlds Apart), and “Any Way You Want It.”

Schon and Cain were both inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as Journey members in 2017, along with former singer Steve Perry, who is reportedly not involved with the final tour.