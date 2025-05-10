Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Country singer Johnny Rodriguez has died aged 73.

The news was confirmed by his daughter, Aubry Rae Rodriguez, through a post on Instagram on Saturday (10 May).

"It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Johnny Rodriguez, who left us peacefully on May 9th, surrounded by family,” she wrote. It was reported earlier this week that the singer had entered hospice care.

"Dad was not only a legendary musician whose artistry touched millions around the world, but also a deeply loved husband, father, uncle, and brother whose warmth, humour, and compassion shaped the lives of all who knew him.

"While the world has lost an extraordinary talent, we have lost someone irreplaceable - and we ask for privacy as we navigate this painful moment together."

The musician, born in Sabinal, Texas, in 1951, rose to prominence for his distinctive style, combining Mexican-inspired Tejano performances with Texan country music. He is considered a pioneer as one of the most successful and prominent Hispanic-American musicians.

He collected six No 1 hit singles and 20 Top 10 performances on the competitive US charts at the peak of his career, between 1973 and 1978. Some of his biggest songs include “You Always Come Back to Hurting Me”, “Desperado”, “Foolin’” and “Down on the Rio Grande”.

“Ridin' My Thumb to Mexico”, “That's the way Love Goes” and “You Always Come Back (To Hurting Me)” are also among his most recognisable songs.

open image in gallery Singer has died aged 73 after a short hospice stay ( YouTube )

During his lifetime, the singer was recognised with several nominations at the Academy of Country Music Awards, winning in 1973 for Most Promising Vocalist, and the Country Music Association Awards.

He was honoured by several presidents including Jimmy Carter, George H W Bush (playing at the politician’s inaugural ball), and George W Bush. He was inducted into the Texan Country Music Hall of Fame, whose other notable inductees include Buddy Holly, Buck Owens and Willie Nelson, in 2007.

His life was not without controversy, as he was charged with the murder of a 28-year-old acquaintance in August 1998, after he shot the man believing him to be burglar. He was acquitted by a jury in October 1999.

Rodriguez was married three times in his life, first to a flight attendant, then to Willie Nelson’s daughter Lana Nelson in 1995. His second marriage was short-lived, ending after seven months. He married Debbie McNeely, a hair salon owner, in 1998, with whom he had one daughter, Aubry, in the same year.

His daughter released her debut single earlier this year. The song with Vinny Tovar, titled “Pass Me By”, was composed as a tribute to her father.