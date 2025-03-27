Legendary singer Johnny Mathis announces final performance before retirement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Legendary crooner Johnny Mathis has announced his retirement from touring and live performing due to “age and memory issues.”

The 89-year-old romantic singer, behind hits like “Wonderful, Wonderful” and “It’s Not For Me To Say,” was scheduled to continue touring throughout the summer. However, he has now canceled all concerts from June 2025 onwards.

“As many of you may already be aware, Johnny Mathis is approaching his 90th birthday this year,” a statement shared from his Facebook account read. “So, it’s with sincere regret that due to Mr. Mathis’ age and memory issues which have accelerated, we are announcing his retirement from touring & live concerts.”

“At this time, the 2025 Voice of Romance Tour dates will continue, with the final concert currently scheduled on May 18, 2025 in Englewood, New Jersey at the Bergen PAC,” the statement continued.

“Johnny Mathis & his entire staff send their heartfelt gratitude to all Mathis Fans worldwide for your continued love & support of his music. It’s truly been ‘Wonderful, Wonderful,’” it concluded.

Mathis’ final concert brings an end to an incredible singing career that has spanned over six decades. In that time, he’s recorded 73 studio albums, 10 of which are certified Gold for having sold 500,000 units each. In total, he’s gone on to sell more than 360 million records worldwide, according to The National Museum of African American History & Culture.

His most popular album, Johnny's Greatest Hits, was once the record holder for the longest-running album to chart on the Billboard 200. It remained on the chart for 490 weeks from its 1958 release until 1968. It was later dethroned by Pink Floyd’s 1973 album, The Dark Side of the Moon.

In 2003, Mathis was awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. He’s also nabbed five nominations, with his first one being in 1960 for Best Vocal Performance Single Record Or Track, Male for his song “Misty.”

Mathis is also known for his Christmas albums. In fact, his latest album, released in 2023, is titled Christmas Time Is Here and features covers of several holiday classics, including “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

Jonny Mathis, 89, announced he's retiring due to 'age and memory issues' ( Getty Images )

Speaking to The Independent in 2008 about aging, Mathis said the best age to be was “the age you are. When you get my age, you’re really quite happy.”

“Make sure your life encompasses everything and everybody,” he added.