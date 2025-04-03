Johnny Marr honoured with huge Record Store Day accolade

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester has honoured hometown hero and musician Johnny Marr with the title of "Record Store Legend".

A plaque commemorating the 61-year-old's global support of independent record stores was unveiled at Piccadilly Records, a fitting location in the city where Marr co-founded the iconic band The Smiths in 1982.

The transatlantic accolade, bestowed jointly by Record Store Day US and UK, follows Sir Elton John who was the inaugural recipient in 2017.

Marr said: “Going out to a record store, it’s a nice pastime.

“It’s a part of the culture, if they were to completely disappear the high street or the city centre would be a much worse-off place. There’s something about the presence of a record store.

“It’s a magical thing. I’ve known the staff in Piccadilly Records for 20 years … this plaque is a very nice thing to be associated with.”

open image in gallery The plaque which has been unveiled in Manchester ( James Mullholland/PA Wire )

For Record Store Day 2025, Marr will release a special edition of album Look Out Live! which captured his Hammersmith Apollo show in London 2024.

The track listing includes hits such as Hi Hello and The Smiths classics This Charming Man and How Soon Is Now?.

Andy McQueen, of Piccadilly Records, said: “Johnny Marr is our favourite living artist and his music has soundtracked our lives for over forty years.

“To be associated with him in this beautiful way; well, the pleasure, the privilege, is ours.”

In 1982, Marr and fellow Mancunian Morrissey formed The Smiths, also comprised of bassist Andy Rourke and drummer Mike Joyce.

The band had hits with songs including Bigmouth Strikes Again and There Is a Light That Never Goes Out, but Marr walked out to undertake other projects in 1987.

In 2024, following news of the Oasis reunion, he revealed he had turned down the chance of a reunion tour with The Smiths.

Marr’s solo career has seen him collaborate with US pop star Billie Eilish and rock bands Modest Mouse and Talking Heads as well Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer.

The 18th annual celebration of Record Store Day 2025 will take place on Saturday April 12 and will see thousand of record shops take part with parties, in-store performances and limited-edition releases from more than 300 artists.