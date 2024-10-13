Unearthed Jimi Hendrix songs to go on sale – and only the buyer may hear them

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Newly unearthed recordings by the late rock legend Jimi Hendrix are set to be auctioned 54 years after his death.

The demos, recorded in 1978, will be sold as part of a wider auction of Hendrix memorabilia.

Among the master tapes on offer are versions of “Up From the Skies”, “Little Miss Lover” and “Ain’t No Telling”, all of which are said to differ substantially in both sound and length from the versions fans will be familiar with.

Mark Hochman, who works as the music consultant for auctioneer Propstore, said per The Guardian that the recordings would give the buyer “the kudos of having your own Jimi Hendrix songs which only you can listen to”.

The memorabilia is being sold by Patricia “Trixie” Sullivan, who worked for Hendrix’s manager Mike Jeffrey in the late 1960s and early 1970s. The material was recovered by her from Jeffrey’s office after his death in 1973.

This auction represents the first time any of this material has been sold. Alongside the demo tapes, material such as the Jimi Hendrix Experience’s first contract, payslips, and dry-cleaning bills for their stage costumes, are also available.

One item comprises a note from Hendrix’s record label telling him that he is being kicked out of Ringo Starr’s London flat, where he had been staying, amid complaints from neighbours.

open image in gallery Hendrix performing at the Isle of Wight Festival in 1970 ( Getty Images )

Of the more than 50 rare tapes on offer, several are from bands such as Animals and Soft Machine, as well as the Hendrix Experience.

A version of “Stone Free”, originally released in 1966 as the B-side to Hendrix’s first UK single “Hey Joe”, is expected to fetch as much as £200,000.

Said Hochman: “These versions have never been heard before, circulated or broadcast and are very different in sound and length to the more common examples.

“They’re a lot tighter and smoother. You can hear more guitar, which is obviously what Hendrix was famous for. The experts who have visited and heard the recordings all agree that these are far superior to all the other versions of these tracks.”

The winner of the auction will not, however, be allowed to release the recordings in a public forum without negotiating with the Hendrix estate.

The auction is set to take place in London on 15 November, and will be live-streamed.