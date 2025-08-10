Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rap legend Jeezy has revealed he had to take a 10-hour Uber ride from South Carolina to Baltimore to make it to his own show after flights to the city were canceled.

The 47-year-old Grammy nominee, real name Jay Wayne Jenkins, was set to perform at The Lyric Baltimore on August 1.

However, on the day of the show, he learned that flights to the city had been grounded by bad weather, and then his car broke down.

The concert was saved by a dedicated Uber driver, whom Jeezy later brought on stage to thank. He told the audience: “I can’t make this s*** up.”

Posting on Instagram, Jeezy wrote: “I woke up to my team informing me that all flights to Baltimore and D.C. had been canceled. They then told me that my driver was on his way to pick me up, so we could drive to Baltimore for the next stop on the tour.

“Two hours into our drive, we hit an object on the highway, puncturing the gas tank and causing fuel to leak everywhere. We pulled over to a small gas station to regroup in SC. My team tried to arrange a jet from South Carolina to Baltimore, but with the flights canceled do to weather, we weren’t sure if the jet would get us there on time, risking another cancellation.

Jeezy performing in Indianapolis in July 2024 ( Michael Hickey/Getty Images )

“Next, we called an Uber to take us to a rental car location at the airport. When the Uber driver arrived, he quickly loaded our bags and sped off. Eight minutes into the ride, I turned to him and said, ‘Hey, we need to go to Baltimore.’ I asked how much he’d charge to take us there, and after a moment of consideration, he replied, ‘Let me think about it.’ I assured him that whatever it was, he’d have it.

“Like real one, he didn’t hesitate and just kept driving. Ten hours later, we arrived in Baltimore just ten minutes before showtime! I told him he made a lot of people happy tonight! Gave him a Snowman Tee and told him he was my guest for the show tonight! Shout out to the real MVP, my Uber driver Tanner! Not all heroes wear capes!”

He added: “There was no way I was missing out on Baltimore!”

The Uber driver Tanner also commented on the post, writing: “Ayeee fam Tanner the Uber driver here, thank you for all the love. Can't stop a Jeezy party.”

Jeezy, who is considered a pioneer of the trap music genre, is currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of his commercial debut album Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101.