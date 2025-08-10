Hip-Hop legend takes wild 10-hour Uber ride to make concert: ‘Can’t make this up’
Jeezy was due in Baltimore when he learned all flights had been grounded
Rap legend Jeezy has revealed he had to take a 10-hour Uber ride from South Carolina to Baltimore to make it to his own show after flights to the city were canceled.
The 47-year-old Grammy nominee, real name Jay Wayne Jenkins, was set to perform at The Lyric Baltimore on August 1.
However, on the day of the show, he learned that flights to the city had been grounded by bad weather, and then his car broke down.
The concert was saved by a dedicated Uber driver, whom Jeezy later brought on stage to thank. He told the audience: “I can’t make this s*** up.”
Posting on Instagram, Jeezy wrote: “I woke up to my team informing me that all flights to Baltimore and D.C. had been canceled. They then told me that my driver was on his way to pick me up, so we could drive to Baltimore for the next stop on the tour.
“Two hours into our drive, we hit an object on the highway, puncturing the gas tank and causing fuel to leak everywhere. We pulled over to a small gas station to regroup in SC. My team tried to arrange a jet from South Carolina to Baltimore, but with the flights canceled do to weather, we weren’t sure if the jet would get us there on time, risking another cancellation.
“Next, we called an Uber to take us to a rental car location at the airport. When the Uber driver arrived, he quickly loaded our bags and sped off. Eight minutes into the ride, I turned to him and said, ‘Hey, we need to go to Baltimore.’ I asked how much he’d charge to take us there, and after a moment of consideration, he replied, ‘Let me think about it.’ I assured him that whatever it was, he’d have it.
“Like real one, he didn’t hesitate and just kept driving. Ten hours later, we arrived in Baltimore just ten minutes before showtime! I told him he made a lot of people happy tonight! Gave him a Snowman Tee and told him he was my guest for the show tonight! Shout out to the real MVP, my Uber driver Tanner! Not all heroes wear capes!”
He added: “There was no way I was missing out on Baltimore!”
The Uber driver Tanner also commented on the post, writing: “Ayeee fam Tanner the Uber driver here, thank you for all the love. Can't stop a Jeezy party.”
Jeezy, who is considered a pioneer of the trap music genre, is currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of his commercial debut album Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101.
