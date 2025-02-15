Jay-Z responds to dismissal of rape lawsuit against him and Sean Combs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jay-Z has responded after a lawsuit accusing him and Sean “Diddy” Combs of rape was dismissed by the person who filed it.

An Alabama woman, who claimed she was assaulted by the rappers when she was 13, withdrew her civil lawsuit against both men on Friday (14 February) according to court filings.

In December, the unidentified woman added Jay-Z, legal name Shawn Carter, to a pre-existing lawsuit she filed against Combs, alleging she was attacked by the singers in 2000 after accepting a ride in Combs’ limo to an MTV Video Music Awards after-party.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Jay-Z – who vehemently denied the claims and tried to get extracted from the lawsuit – said: “Today is a victory. The frivolous, fictitious and appalling allegations have been dismissed. This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere.”

He continued: “The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims. I would not wish this experience on anyone.

“The trauma that my wife, my children, my loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed.”

Carter’s statement also criticised one of the plaintiff’s lawyers, who has filed multiple other lawsuits against Combs.

open image in gallery Jay-Z has issued a statement after the lawsuit against him and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was dropped by the plaintiff ( AP )

“This 1-800 lawyer gets to file a suit hiding behind Jane Doe, and when they quickly realize that the money grab is going to fail, they get to walk away with no repercussions. The system has failed,” he said.

“The court must protect victims, OF COURSE, while with the same ethical responsibility, the courts must protect the innocent from being accused without a shred of evidence. May the truth prevail for all victims and those falsely accused equally.”

Carter's attorney, Alex Spiro, also shared a statement in the wake of the dismissal of the lawsuit that Buzbee filed in December 2024, saying:

“The false case against Jay-Z, that never should have been brought, has been dismissed with prejudice. By standing up in the face of heinous and false allegations, Jay has done what few can – he pushed back, he never settled, he never paid 1 red penny, he triumphed and cleared his name.”

open image in gallery Jay-Z called the claims ‘fictitious’ and ‘laughable’ ( AP )

Meanwhile, lawyers for Combs said the dismissal of the lawsuit without a settlement confirmed that other lawsuits he is facing are built on falsehoods.

“For months, we have seen case after case filed by individuals hiding behind anonymity, pushed forward by an attorney more focused on media headlines than legal merit.

“Just like this claim, the others will fall apart because there is no truth to them,” they said in a statement, adding that Combs “has never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor.”

Combs remains jailed in New York awaiting a criminal trial on federal sex trafficking charges.