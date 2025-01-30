Jason Orange unveils surprising new career change after leaving Take That

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Take That star Jason Orange has reportedly undertaken a surprising new business venture.

The singer, 54, who rose to fame in the pop group alongside Gary Barlow, Robbie Williams, Howard Donald, and Mark Owen in the Nineties, quit the band in 2014 in favour of a more private life.

Orange, who insisted at the time of his Take That exit that there had been “no fallings out” with his bandmates, has now entered into business with the former Leicester City player and Celtic manager, Neil Lennon.

As reported by The Sun, Orange has become the co-owner of the property business Nine The Firs, alongside Lennon, with a source adding the former pop star “prefers to live a quiet life out of the spotlight but has got a real flair for property.”

However, according to Companies House, the Take That star has been a director of the property management company since 2004.

Meanwhile, Lennon, who was sacked as manager by the Cypriot team Omonia Nicosia in 2022, joined the firm as a director in November 2024 alongside another individual.

Orange and Lennon became business partners after years of friendship, having met while playing in a charity football match, The Sun reports.

open image in gallery Jason Orange has pursued a career in property since leaving Take That in 2014 ( PA )

The former pop star has remained largely out of the spotlight in the decade since he announced his decision to leave Take That.

“I have spent some of the best years of my life with Take That and I'd like to thank everyone who has been a part of my journey, including my band mates, who I feel are like brothers to me,” he said in a statement at the time.

“Most especially my gratitude goes to all of the good and kind, beautiful and ever-loyal fans of the band, without whom none of this could have been possible. Thank you.“

Orange said he was ”proud“ of what the band had achieved since forming in 1990, including a hugely successful comeback in 2005.

“At the end of The Progress Tour I began to question whether it might be the right time for me to not continue on with Take That,“ he said.

“At the start of this year and with my full knowledge and blessing the guys began writing new material. There have been no fallings out, only a decision on my part that I no longer wish to do this.

open image in gallery Take That performing in 2009 ( Getty Images )

“I know how much Mark, Gary and Howard enjoy writing and making music, and they know that they have my full support and encouragement to continue on with what is to be another chapter for the band.”

Owen, Barlow and Donald have released two records, Wonderland and This Life since Orange’s exit, the latter receiving a four star review from The Independent’s Helen Brown.

“Like any group of mates formed in the Nineties, including TV’s Friends, Take That have weathered storms and suffered attrition but, ultimately, they connect us to a more hopeful era,” she wrote.

“I don’t think I’ll ever have my emotional world shaken or thrilled by anything they make. But I’m grateful for the security of their reliable wool-cotton mix and what – over the years – has come to feel like a nationwide friendship.”