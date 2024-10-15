Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Jake E Lee shot multiple times in Las Vegas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Jake E Lee, the guitarist best known for playing with Ozzy Osbourne from 1982 to 1987, has been shot multiple times.

Lee, 67, is also known for his work with metal bands Badlands and Red Dragon Cartel.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Lee’s representatives said: “As confirmed by management, legendary rock guitarist Jake E. Lee (Ozzy Osbourne, Badlands, Red Dragon Cartel) was shot multiple times early this morning in a Las Vegas, NV street shooting.

“Lee is fully conscious and doing well in an intensive care unit at a Las Vegas hospital. He is expected to fully recover.”

“Las Vegas authorities believe the shooting was completely random and occurred while Lee took his dog out for a walk in the early morning hours.

“As the incident is under police investigation, no further comments will be forthcoming. Lee and his family appreciate respecting their privacy at this time.”

The Independent has contacted Lee’s representatives for confirmation.

Lee was born in Norfolk, Virginia on February 15, 1957. He grew up in San Diego, where he formed his first band Teaser.

In 1980, he joined a local heavy metal band named Mickey Ratt, who shortly afterward shortened their name to Ratt and relocated to the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles where they became a successful glam metal band.

Lee left Ratt to play in several other bands in the scene, including Sexist and Rough Cutt. He later joined former Black Sabbath singer Ronnie James Dio’s band, before being recruited by Ozzy Osbourne in 1982. He contributed several songs to Osbourne’s 1983 album Bark at the Moon and 1986’s The Ultimate Sin and toured the world extensively as the band became one of the most renowned and celebrated acts in the history of metal.

Lee was abruptly fired from Osbourne’s band in 1987. The frontman would later maintain he had no personal issues with Lee, but that the guitarist had fallen out of favor with drummer Randy Castillo and bassist Phil Soussan.

In the aftermath of his departure from Osbourne’s band, Lee went on to form Badlands with singer Ray Gillen in 1988. After Gillen’s death in 1993, Lee formed a new group called Wicked Alliance.

After a number of quiet years, Lee formed a new band Red Dragon Cartel in 2013. They released their self-titled debut album in 2014 and a second album, Patina, followed in 2018.