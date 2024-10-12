Scottish DJ Jackmaster dies aged 38 in Ibiza

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Internationally renowned Scottish DJ Jack Revill, known as Jackmaster, has died at the age of 38, his family announced Saturday (October 12).

“Jack tragically died in Ibiza on the morning of October 12th, following complications arising from an accidental head injury,” a statement on the musician’s Instagram page read.

“His family—Kate, Sean, and Johnny—are utterly heartbroken,” the post continued. “While deeply touched by the overwhelming support from friends, colleagues and fans, the family kindly requests privacy as they navigate the immense grief of this devastating loss.

“Jack’s passion for music and his relentless drive to push creative boundaries through his work at the Numbers label and Rubadub Records in Glasgow, including discovering countless innovative artists, made him a beloved and pioneering figure in the electronic music community both in front of and behind the scenes.

“His talent for blending genres and delivering electrifying DJs sets and productions earned him the respect and admiration of peers and fans across the globe. His legacy will continue to inspire, and his impact on the world of dance music will remain indelible.”

More to follow