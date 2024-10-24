Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jack Jones death: The Love Boat theme singer dies at 86

Jones was also an actor who made notable cameos in ‘Airplane II: The Sequel’ and ‘American Hustle’

Kevin E G Perry
Los Angeles
Thursday 24 October 2024 16:14 EDT
Jack Jones attending the TV Land Awards in 2010
Jack Jones attending the TV Land Awards in 2010 (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Jack Jones, the Grammy-winning singer best known for performing the theme tune to The Love Boat, has died. He was 86.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, his stepdaughter Nicole Whitty announced that Jones died on Wednesday night at Eisenhower Medical in Rancho Mirage, California, after a two-year battle with leukemia.

More to follow

