J Cole has reflected on his decision to swiftly remove himself from the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar on his new song, “Port Antonio.”

The Frankfurt-born rapper, 39, was dissed along with Drake by Lamar back in March this year.

Lamar claimed that rather than the trio representing rap music’s “big three,” it’s just “big me.”

A month later, Cole responded to Lamar with his own diss track, “7 Minute Drill.” Within days, he was publicly apologizing for the song and asking Lamar to forgive him for the “lame” attack.

Cole removed the song from streaming services and stepped back from the war of words. Drake and Lamar, meanwhile, continued to feud.

Cole addresses the situation on “Port Antonio”, rapping: “I pulled the plug because I’ve seen where that was ’bout to go / They wanted blood, they wanted clicks to make they pockets grow.”

open image in gallery J Cole, Drake and Kendrick Lamar ( Getty Images )

He continues: “They see this fire in my pen and think I’m dodgin’ smoke / I wouldn't have lost a battle, dawg, I woulda lost a bro / I woulda gained a foe and all for what? Just to attain some mo’.”

Later in the song, Cole explains that he understands why the pair continued to have beef and adds that he hopes fans see why he chose to bow out.

“I understand the thirst of being first that made ‘em both swing / Protecting legacies, so lines got crossed, perhaps regrettably,” he raps.

“My friends went to war, I walked away with all they blood on me / Now some will discredit me, try wipe away my pedigree / But please find a n**** out that’s rappin’ this incredibly.”

Cole concludes the song by encouraging Drake to move on and get back to focusing on just making music.

“They say I’m pickin’ sides, aye, don’t you lie on me, my n**** / Then start another war, aye, Drake, you’ll always be my n****,” he says.

“I ain’t ashamed to say you did a lot for me, my n**** / F*** all the narratives / Tappin’ back into your magic pen is what’s imperative / Remindin’ these folks why we do it, it’s not for beefin’ / It’s for speakin’ our thoughts, pushin’ ourselves, reachin’ the charts.”

Drake responded to the release of “Port Antonio” by “liking” Cole’s Instagram post announcing the song.

You can read a breakdown of Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s long-running feud here.