Hugh Jackman cancels Hyde Park concert due to 'unforeseen conflict’

Hugh Jackman has cancelled his BST Hyde Park date due to what he called “an unforeseen conflict in my schedule”.

The Deadpool & Wolverine star, 56, was due to perform a set of songs from musical theatre with a live orchestra at the London event on Sunday 6 July.

Tracks from musicals were set to include The Boy From Oz, The Greatest Showman, Les Miserables and The Music Man, along with “some surprises”.

BST Hyde Park shared a statement from Jackman saying: “Due to an unforeseen conflict in my schedule, I am deeply disappointed to announce I will be unable to perform in Hyde Park this July 6th.

“This was a stage I truly was looking forward to being on. No less in a city that I love so much.

“Thank you to all the people who’ve purchased tickets. For ticket refunds, please go to the link in my bio for more information.

“London, I will see you soon! Hugh Jackman.”

In a video released in November, the Swordfish star walked through the park and said: “I love Hyde Park in London. It’s just one of the great parks in the world. I love walking through here.”

“There’s only one thing I prefer than walking in Hyde Park in London and that’s performing in Hyde Park in London.”

Hugh Jackman walks through London’s Hyde Park to announce now cancelled gig ( Hugh Jackman )

Jackman, 56, is best known for his starring role as Wolverine in the X-Men franchise but began his career in musical theatre, starting with a role as Gaston in an Australian production of Beauty and the Beast.

He received an Olivier award nomination for his performance in the West End’s Oklahoma! and won a Tony for Broadway’s The Boy from Oz.

Jackman marked a return to musicals in 2012 when he took on the role of Jean Valjean in the feature film adaptation of Les Miserables, opposite an ensemble cast including Anne Hathaway, Russell Crowe, Eddie Redmayne, Amanda Seyfried and Helena Bonham Carter.

Following the 2017 box-office hit The Greatest Showman, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, he returned to the stage for a Broadway revival of The Music Man in 2021, which ran for two years.

Additional reporting by PA.