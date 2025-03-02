Brit Awards viewers baffled by mystery horse woman spotted at show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Viewers of Saturday night’s Brit Awards show have been left perplexed after spotting a woman dressed as a horse in the crowd at the 02 Arena.

The show, which saw Charli XCX, Sam Fender, JADE and Ezra Collective named as the big winners on the night also drew headlines for eye-catching outfits from the likes of Sabrina Carpenter and Teddy Swims.

However, one woman generated more interest than most, because she was dressed like a horse.

The mysterious attendee was spotted when the show’s host, Jack Whitehall, went to talk to actor Danny Dyer with the comedian asking the Rivals star why he had brought a horse to the event.

Those watching at home were equally bemused by what they were seeing. “Sorry…..is that Danny Dyer sat next to……………a horse?” asked one person.

“Danny Dyer trending because there was a horse sat next to him at the Brits, is hilarious. But seriously I’m gonna need someone to explain!!.” said another viewer.

German DJ HorsegiirL poses on the red carpet upon arrival for the BRIT Awards 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

“It’s highly likely Danny Dyer bringing a horse to the Brit Awards won’t even make the top five of weirdest things to happen tonight,” quipped a third.

“Danny Dyer definitely thinks HorsegiirL is Megan Thee Stallion”, joked a fourth fan.

It has since been revealed that the person under the horse mask is Berlin-based DJ, HorsegiirL, who wears the disguise to protect her identity.

HorsegiirL rose to fame in 2023 after her track, “My Barns My Rules”, went viral on TikTok, where she currently has more than 140,000 followers. She describes herself as “half-horse, half-human”.

The DJ now has a cult-like following with her fans, who call themselves “Farmies”, attending her sold out gigs in Sydney, London and New York, as per the Daily Mail.

HorsegiirL also fully embraces the idea of being a horse. Speaking to Glamcult, she said: “I recently returned from a holiday in Ecuador where I did a lot of stargazing and grazing.

“We are on this earth with very limited time. Some humans I’ve met believe rest is only necessary to be more productive again.

“To me, rest is the time I spend really consciously existing in the here and now. Reflecting, recharging, and realigning but also putting into perspective how fragile and beautiful life is once you stop taking it all in.”

This isn’t the first time that Horsegiirl has been involved in the headlines.

Her song, “My Barns My Rules”, was the cause of a spat between DJ Arielle Free and Charlie Hedges in 2023. Free, 36, was briefly featured on Charlie Hedges’ Dance Anthems show, broadcast live from Ibiza that summer.

In an audio recording of the interaction, Free and Hedges begin by greeting each other before their exchange soon changes tone.

During her appearance, Free expressed her distaste for the electronic track that Hedges was playing in the background, “My Barn My Rules” by MCR-T and HorsegiirL.

“I don’t like this song; I hate it,” she declared.

As Free continued to question the choice of song, Hedges then tried to express her side before ultimately cutting the volume to Free’s microphone.

“Sorry, I’m taking your mic down, it’s my show, Arielle. Have some respect, please.”

Free was temporarily suspended following the interaction.