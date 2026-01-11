Fairly OddParents composer Guy Moon dies in car crash aged 63
Moon composed the music for Nickelodeon shows like ‘Fairly OddParents’ and ‘Danny Phantom’ as well as movies like ‘Fight Club’ and ‘Minority Report’
Emmy-nominated composer Guy Moon, who was behind the music for iconic Nickelodeon shows like Fairly OddParents and Danny Phantom, has died aged 53.
Moon was killed in a car crash on Thursday in Los Angeles, his family announced in a post on Facebook.
The County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner said he died due to “traumatic injuries” sustained in the collision. It is unclear if anyone else was involved in the crash.
“We are overcome with grief to announce the passing of our beloved patriarch, Guy Moon. He was killed on Thursday morning in a traffic collision,” Moon’s family, including his wife and three children, said in a statement.
“We feel singularly blessed to have been able to call him dad and husband. As we stand together at the base of what seems to be an insurmountable grief, we are emboldened to grieve him with honor and courage with the tools that he equipped us with in his beautiful life.”
The statement concluded, “He has left an unmistakable legacy, and will be profoundly missed by us, his family, and countless others whose lives he impacted.”
The family said they are making plans to celebrate Moon’s life on his birthday, February 7.
Moon composed the music for Nickelodeon shows The Fairly OddParents, Danny Phantom, and Johnny Test. His work on The Fairly OddParents from 2001 to 2017 earned him four Emmy nominations, and he also created music for three The Fairly OddParents movies. He also composed the music for movies, including Fight Club, Minority Report, and the Brady Bunch films in the 1990s.
Butch Hartman, the animator and voice actor who created Fairly OddParents, Danny Phantom, and T.U.F.F. Puppy, and worked with Moon on the shows, shared a tribute to the composer on Instagram Saturday, saying that his “heart is broken.”
“I have no words yet because there are none adequate enough. I will be making a statement soon,” Hartman wrote.
“Guy was my friend. My brother. My family.”
Fans of Moon’s wide-ranging work shared their condolences on Moon’s last Instagram post, which showed him spending time with a director and producer in New York City.
“I hope you knew how many of us adored every single composition of yours,” an Instagram user wrote. “How you brought so much energy and life to our favorite shows. How you helped make Danny Phantom an icon for me from the very first line in the show featuring your voice chanting ‘He's a phantom!’”
Another added, “Rest in peace. He will live on in spirit with every piece of work he's done. Loved and appreciated forever by those who grew up hearing his music in things we grew up on. Prayers to his family and loved ones.”
