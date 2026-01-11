Fairly OddParents composer Guy Moon dies in car crash aged 63

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emmy-nominated composer Guy Moon, who was behind the music for iconic Nickelodeon shows like Fairly OddParents and Danny Phantom, has died aged 53.

Moon was killed in a car crash on Thursday in Los Angeles, his family announced in a post on Facebook.

The County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner said he died due to “traumatic injuries” sustained in the collision. It is unclear if anyone else was involved in the crash.

“We are overcome with grief to announce the passing of our beloved patriarch, Guy Moon. He was killed on Thursday morning in a traffic collision,” Moon’s family, including his wife and three children, said in a statement.

“We feel singularly blessed to have been able to call him dad and husband. As we stand together at the base of what seems to be an insurmountable grief, we are emboldened to grieve him with honor and courage with the tools that he equipped us with in his beautiful life.”

open image in gallery Emmy-nominated composer Guy Moon was known for his work on shows like ‘Fairly OddParents’ and ‘Danny Phantom’ ( Guy Moon/Facebook )

The statement concluded, “He has left an unmistakable legacy, and will be profoundly missed by us, his family, and countless others whose lives he impacted.”

The family said they are making plans to celebrate Moon’s life on his birthday, February 7.

Moon composed the music for Nickelodeon shows The Fairly OddParents, Danny Phantom, and Johnny Test. His work on The Fairly OddParents from 2001 to 2017 earned him four Emmy nominations, and he also created music for three The Fairly OddParents movies. He also composed the music for movies, including Fight Club, Minority Report, and the Brady Bunch films in the 1990s.

Butch Hartman, the animator and voice actor who created Fairly OddParents, Danny Phantom, and T.U.F.F. Puppy, and worked with Moon on the shows, shared a tribute to the composer on Instagram Saturday, saying that his “heart is broken.”

open image in gallery Guy Moon died Thursday aged 63 after a car crash in Los Angeles ( Guy Moon/Facebook )

“I have no words yet because there are none adequate enough. I will be making a statement soon,” Hartman wrote.

“Guy was my friend. My brother. My family.”

Fans of Moon’s wide-ranging work shared their condolences on Moon’s last Instagram post, which showed him spending time with a director and producer in New York City.

“I hope you knew how many of us adored every single composition of yours,” an Instagram user wrote. “How you brought so much energy and life to our favorite shows. How you helped make Danny Phantom an icon for me from the very first line in the show featuring your voice chanting ‘He's a phantom!’”

Another added, “Rest in peace. He will live on in spirit with every piece of work he's done. Loved and appreciated forever by those who grew up hearing his music in things we grew up on. Prayers to his family and loved ones.”