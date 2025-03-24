Rock band Goose fire member over ‘behavior in personal life’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rock band Goose have sacked percussionist Jeff Arevalo after saying they were made aware of behavior in his personal life that “does not align with the band’s core values.”

The jam band from Wilton, Connecticut formed in 2014 and have won high-profile fans such as Dave Matthews, Vampire Weekend and Dead & Company.

In a statement posted to their Instagram account, the band wrote: “We have been made aware of behavior in Jeff’s personal life that does not align with the band's core values. As a result, Jeff will no longer be a part of the Goose organization.”

The statement continued: “This is an incredibly unfortunate, unexpected situation, and we did not anticipate having to make another painful change to the band.

“However, it is clear that this is the only way forward as we remain committed to upholding the values that define our community, particularly when it comes to respecting others and creating a safe environment."

The band concluded: “This past tour was an unexpected challenge to navigate, but through it all, the four of us forged a deeper connection on and off stage. We’re feeling inspired to continue growing as a unit as we move into this next chapter, and are deeply grateful for everyone with us on this journey.”

open image in gallery Goose onstage at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee in March 2023 ( Jason Kempin/Getty Images )

In a response posted to his own Instagram page, Arevalo confirmed that he is leaving the band.

“Goose (the band) and I will be going our separate ways,” he wrote. “In January of 2025 I came to management with a personal crisis I was having and the organization decided that I should take a break from the tour.

“I chose to take a mental health break and pursued a program in the great state of Washington. I studied emotional issues, spoke with many counselors, and worked in a group therapy setting with an open heart and mind. I journaled daily, wrote poetry and played music with my roommate. The idea of a new and limitless future became much more enticing than returning to ‘the organization.’”

Arevalo continued: “Upon leaving the program, rather than hearing from my former bandmates, I had received an email from the band’s lawyer stating that I was being let go for ‘reported behavior and actions.’ I have had plenty of time to reflect upon my actions, relationships, and values and I agree that we should go our separate ways.”

After stating that he is “extremely grateful” for his five years in the band, Arevalo went on to claim: “I do not feel that I was rightly respected, valued or properly utilized in my time with the organization. In fact, I had to forgo severance because I refused to sign an NDA. I have chosen to retain my dignity and my truth.”

In February this year, Arevalo announced that he was stepping away from touring “to focus on my mental health and personal issues.”

Goose were formed in 2014 by singer and guitarist Rick Mitarotonda, drummer Ben Atkin, and bassist Trevor Weekz. Peter Anspach joined in 2017 with Arevalo following in 2020 as a percussionist and multi-instrumentalist. Cotter Ellis replaced Atkin as drummer in 2024,

They released their debut album Moon Cabin in 2016, and are set to release fourth album Everything Must Go on April 2025.

It is not clear how much of the new record Arevalo plays on, but he was credited on the first two singles “Give It Time” and “Lead Up.”

The band are set to play at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival next month, and will tour the United States through the summer.