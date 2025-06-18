Glastonbury weather: A day-by-day guide to the Worthy Farm forecast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Glastonbury Festival is set to kick off next weekend following a UK heatwave, which will see temperatures soar to over 30C in the coming days – hotter than parts of Southern Europe.

The 2025 edition of the festival is taking place from Wednesday 25 to Sunday 29 June, and is being headlined by Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975 and Neil Young. Other acts on the line-up include Charli XCX, RAYE, Doechii, Loyle Carner, Biffy Clyro and The Libertines.

Gates to the festival will open at 8am on Wednesday, and revellers heading to Somerset are undoubtedly refreshing their weather apps to see what they can expect across the five days at Worthy Farm.

Weather experts are providing regular updates on the current forecasts for Glastonbury. While the sun is set to continue shining at temperatures of 25C on Tuesday and Wednesday, Thursday may see a smattering of rain come down on the festival site, before the skies clear in the evening.

On Friday, as the music begins, there are predictions of sunny spells between some early morning drizzle and cloud. But as Saturday and Sunday continue, it’s clear festival goers will be coming back with some very serious T-shirt tans…

You can find the rundown of the weather forecast for Glastonbury – as noted by Accuweather – below.

UK heatwave is set to continue as revellers head to Glastonbury Festival next week ( PA )

Wednesday 25 June is said to see some rain at broken intervals with a few warm showers throughout the day. The temperature is predicted to be 24 degrees.

Thursday 26 June is said to have sunny periods with a couple of showers, mainly early on. The temperature will still be warm with a prediction of 24 degrees.

Friday 27 June will be sunny with a few clouds – but a low chance of rain – and a predicted temperature of 25 degrees, dropping down to 14 degrees in the evening.

Saturday 28 June will be mostly sunny and warm, with decreasing clouds and a slight chance of a shower early on. Predicted highs of 27 degrees.

Sunday 29 June is expected to be very warm with minimal cloud and predicted highs of 27 degrees and minimal breeze.

This list will be updated as and when more accurate forecasts are available. Live coverage of Glastonbury Festival 2025 will be aired by the BBC across TV, BBC Radio, Sounds and iPlayer.