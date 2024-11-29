Disco icon accidentally confirms they’re playing Glastonbury slot after Rod Stewart

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Disco legend Nile Rodgers has accidentally let it slip that he will be performing Glastonbury 2025 in the slot immediately after Rod Stewart.

The American singer-songwriter and co-founder of Chic, 72, confirmed the news to press at the Rolling Stone UK Awards on Thursday (November 28), where he was honored with the Global Icon award.

“We’re going to have a blast because we follow [Stewart] directly,” Rodgers said. “Rod and I have been friends for 80 gazillion years, so that means he’s gonna play tricks on me.

“He’s probably gonna pinch my bum, because he always does that. I don’t know what the hell he gets out of that.”

He continued: “We’re gonna have a great time together. I don’t know who’s in his current band, but we’ll probably be jamming.”

Going on to share his close relationship with the veteran British rocker, Rodgers said: “Regardless of what the world may think, Rod Stewart and I, we really love each other.”

When he was informed that his Glastonbury appearance hadn’t been officially announced yet, he laughed: “Am I not supposed to give that away? I always say too much.”

Nile Rodgers joins Rod Stewart on Glastonbury 2025 festival lineup ( PA Archive )

Rodgers is no stranger to Glastonbury. He made his festival debut in 2013 and returned to play the Pyramid stage with his band, Chic, in 2017.

The “Le Freak” singer’s announcement comes after Rod Stewart was revealed as the first artist in the music festival’s 2025 lineup on Tuesday (November 25).

Stewart, 79, will perform in the Legends slot on the festival’s final day: Sunday, June 29.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to announce that I’ll be playing 2025!” he wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (November 25). “After all these years, I’m proud and ready and more than able to take the stage again to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury in June. I’ll see you there!”

The following day, while speaking on talkSPORT, Stewart admitted that the opportunity will cost him “a fortune.”

“I’ve got to bring all my band back from America, of course Glastonbury don’t pay for that,” he shared. “But I don’t care if it cost me $1 million, I would have done it. It’s a great honor. It really is the greatest honor.”

Last year’s festival was headlined by pop-rock band Coldplay, pop star Dua Lipa and U.S. R&B artist SZA, with country-pop queen Shania Twain in the Legends slot.

Among the potential headliners rumored to be joining Stewart and Rodwgers at Glastonbury 2025 are Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, Sam Fender, The 1975 and Olivia Rodrigo.