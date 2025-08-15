Gladys Knight speaks out after son accuses her husband of elder abuse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Soul icon Gladys Knight has assured fans she’s “healthy and happy” after her son publicly accused her husband of elder abuse.

The 81-year-old singer, who is set to resume her Queens Tour in September, is allegedly at the center of an investigation after her son, 49, accused her husband, William McDowell — 33 years her junior — of mentally and financially abusing her.

Shanga Hankerson recently voiced concerns about how his mother’s touring schedule is “detrimental” to her health, telling The Shade Room: “I don’t want my mom out on tour on a tour bus wondering where she’s at.”

Hankerson claims to have filed a complaint with North Carolina’s Department of Human Services and that the case is ongoing.

The Independent has contacted the department for comment.

open image in gallery Gladys Knight and her second husband, William McDowell, have a 33-year age difference and have been married since 2001 ( Getty )

Knight has since responded to Hankerson’s accusations, insisting in a statement to The Independent that her “health and performances have been misrepresented.”

“I want my fans and those concerned to rest assured I am doing very well for someone who has been on stage for three quarters of a century, hard to believe, right?” she said. “I’m healthy and happy and visiting friends and family these last few months. I’m excited to get back on the road with my sisters and on stage with The Queens Tour. See you soon.”

McDowell also told Good Morning America that he will be letting Knight’s statement speak for the situation and won’t be making any additional comments.

Hankerson said he believes his mother is touring largely at McDowell’s insistence. While he acknowledged that Knight has never expressed her desire to quit performing, he feels she’s “on cruise control.”

“I did my best to give [McDowell] the space to play the role of husband and do what was in my mom’s best interest, and he has not done that,” he told People. “Why is she working? Why is she in this situation where she’s being made to believe that she has to work like this? That’s really my issue with it.”

He further alleged that in recent years, Knight has struggled with her memory. He offered one example from this past New Year’s, where he said the “Midnight Train to Georgia” singer had no idea who he was.

Knight’s publicist, Laura Herlovich, said in a statement to People that Knight and her team are “greatly saddened by Shanga’s unfounded allegations,” as he allegedly “has had no substantial contact with her.”

open image in gallery Knight’s son Shanga Hankerson spoke to 'The Shade Room' about his mother's situation ( The Shade Room/YouTube )

“She has not been on tour since June 1 and can’t wait to begin touring again in September,” the statement read. “At this time our lawyers have no choice but to explore any and all legal remedies due to Shanga’s defamatory comments.”

Hankerson hit back at the statement as “inaccurate,” and alleged that he has been “purposefully kept in a position of having minimal access” to his mother. He maintained that her “deterioration has occurred over a period of years, and is very evident.”

He said he is “fighting to make sure I can really take care of” Knight and has “absolutely” no problem taking legal action against McDowell.

“This has nothing to do with money for me,” he said. “I’m trying to get her to stop working.”

Knight has been married to McDowell, 48, since 2001. She was previously married to James Newman — with whom she shares her two other children, James III and Kenya — from 1960 to 1973. She was later married to Hankerson’s father, recording producer Barry Hankerson, from 1974 to 1979, and former Ohio representative Les Brown, from 1995 to 1997.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer first rose to prominence as part of her family group, Gladys Knight & the Pips, which included her brother and two cousins. Knight’s gone on to enjoy a successful solo career, earning four of seven Grammys as a solo artist. The other three were earned with the Pips.