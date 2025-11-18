Queen legend Freddie Mercury immortalised on new collection of Royal Mint coins

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new Royal Mint coin celebrating the iconic Queen frontman Freddie Mercury has been unveiled, with his sister stating the tribute would have "meant the world" to the legendary singer. The meticulously crafted design captures Mercury mid-performance, complete with his distinctive signature.

The coin’s intricate details narrate the story of Mercury’s extraordinary talent. His renowned four-octave vocal range is symbolised by a musical stave encircling the coin’s edge, spanning from bass to treble notes.

Further design inspiration comes from Mercury’s unforgettable Live Aid performance, featuring a studded armband edge. Certain editions of the coin also incorporate colour, vividly depicting the singer’s iconic yellow jacket and encapsulating his vibrant stage presence.

This special release coincides with significant anniversaries: 40 years since the historic Live Aid concert in 1985, and the 40th anniversary of Mercury’s solo studio album, Mr Bad Guy, released in the same year.

open image in gallery Queen singer's sister said the new coins would have 'meant the world' to him ( Royal Mint/PA Wire )

Kashmira Bulsara, Mercury’s sister, visited the Royal Mint to strike the inaugural coin. She shared her profound emotions, stating: "Striking the first coin at the Royal Mint was such an emotional and proud moment for me. Freddie would have been absolutely delighted to see himself honoured in this way and to know that his family was part of bringing this tribute to life.

“He always had such respect for British traditions and institutions, and to have the Royal Mint celebrate his legacy with such beautiful artistry would have meant the world to him. The coin perfectly captures his passion and the joy he brought to millions through his music."

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, echoed these sentiments. "Having Kashmira visit us to strike the first Freddie Mercury coin was incredibly moving and made this project even more special," she said.

open image in gallery A closer look at the Freddie Mercury coin ( Royal Mint/PA Wire )

"Freddie Mercury wasn’t just a musician; he was a force of nature who transformed every stage he stepped onto. This coin captures that electric energy and celebrates a truly global icon whose influence continues to inspire generations. The level of detail in this design, from his signature to the musical stave representing his incredible vocal range, makes this one of our most special commemorative pieces."

Mercury, who passed away in 1991, remains adored by generations for timeless hits such as “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “We Will Rock You” and “Don’t Stop Me Now”.

This collectable coin continues the Royal Mint’s tradition of honouring individuals who have left an indelible mark on the world stage, joining other music legends in the series, including David Bowie, George Michael, Dame Shirley Bassey, and Sir Paul McCartney.

open image in gallery Kashmira Bulsara, Mercury's sister, holding the new coin ( Royal Mint/PA Wire )

In a gesture of philanthropy, the Royal Mint will donate a gold proof version of the coin to the Mercury Phoenix Trust, the Aids charity established in his memory. The charity plans to auction the piece in the coming months, furthering Mercury’s mission to support those affected by HIV and Aids.

The Freddie Mercury coins are available for purchase from the Royal Mint website from 9am on Tuesday November 18. Prices begin at £18.50 for a brilliant uncirculated £5 denomination version, with a colour variant priced at £29.50.

The collection also features a 2oz gold proof coin, a £200 denomination, available for £9,350, and a 1oz silver proof £2 denomination colour coin for £144.50. A selection of the coins will also be sold at the Freddie Mercury store.