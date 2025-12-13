Frank Sinatra makes history with record-breaking posthumous return to the charts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Frank Sinatra has set a new record by returning to the top of the Billboard charts for the first time in 58 years.

A recording of the crooner, who died in 1998 at the age of 82, is featured on Pentatonix’s new single “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm”.

The song by the a cappella group, who are known for being popular around Christmas time, has topped Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart.

That represents Sinatra’s seventh Adult Contemporary number one, and his first since September 30, 1967. That gap of 58 years, two months and two weeks is a new record.

The previous record was held by Elton John, who went 23 years, 11 months and one week between 1998’s “Something About the Way You Look Tonight” and his 2022 Ed Sheeran collaboration “Merry Christmas.”

Sinatra’s first Adult Contemporary number one was “It Was a Very Good Year” in February 1966. In 1967 he released five chart toppers in a row: “Somethin’ Stupid” with his daughter Nancy, “That’s Life,” “Summer Wind”, “Strangers in the Night” and finally “The World We Knew (Over and Over)”.

open image in gallery Frank Sinatra, photographed here in 1949, has returned to the top of the Billboard charts after 58 years ( Keystone/Getty Images )

Earlier this week, Nancy Sinatra took the time to remind her followers that her father “loathed” President Donald Trump.

Responding to a video purporting to show ICE officers harassing Latino construction workers, Nancy, 85, wrote on X: “This is not my father’s America. He would be devastated. Trump is so wrong in so many ways.”

When someone commented, “Your Dad would have loved Trump,” Nancy shot back, “Do some homework before you make a fool of yourself. My dad LOATHED Trump.”

open image in gallery Nancy Sinatra this week reminded her followers that her crooner dad Frank “loathed” President Donald Trump ( PA Wire )

It’s not the first time the “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’” singer has reminded fans that her father, the legendary crooner behind hits such as “My Way” and “That’s Life,” was not a fan of Trump.

In 2017, Nancy Sinatra responded to reports that her father’s classic hit “My Way” could be played at Trump’s inauguration. She said on Twitter: “Just remember the first line of the song.”

The song opens with the lyric: “And now, the end is near.”

She later wished Trump the best, however, saying: “I don’t believe anyone tries to be a bad president.”

In 2020, Trump paid tribute to Frank Sinatra in a speech and suggested his inclusion in a planned monument to American heroes.

The actor and activist Mia Farrow, who was once married to the New Jersey-native, tweeted: “Frank Sinatra would have loathed Donald Trump.”