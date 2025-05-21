Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kelly Hansen, the lead vocalist of rock band Foreigner, has announced he will be departing the group and passing the torch to guitarist Luis Maldonado.

The 64-year-old singer, who joined the three-time Grammy-nominated band in 2005, shared the news Tuesday night on the season 27 finale of The Voice.

Following a soulful performance of their hit 1977 song “Feels Like the First Time,” Hansen told the audience: “After 20 magical years fronting this band, this will be my last year with Foreigner.

“At the end of this summer, a new, great voice will sing these songs for you: my friend Luis Maldonado,” he revealed, before welcoming his successor to center stage.

Maldonado immediately took the lead, belting out their 1981 song “Juke Box Hero,” while Hansen stepped back to play tambourine and provide backup vocals.

After their special guest appearance on NBC’s singing competition, Hansen issued a formal statement about his imminent departure.

Foreigner members Luis Maldonado (left) and Kelly Hansen (right) perform on 'The Voice' season 27 finale ( Griffin Nagel/NBC )

“Being the voice of Foreigner has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” he said, per People. “But it’s time to pass the mic. Luis has the voice, the energy, and the soul to carry these songs into the future. I couldn’t be prouder to hand this off to him.”

Hansen is Foreigner’s third frontman, having taken over after the band’s founder, Lou Gramm, departed for a second time in 2003. Gramm, who co-founded the British-American band in 1976, originally left in 1990 and was replaced by Johnny Edwards. He returned in 1992 before leaving again more than a decade later to pursue a solo music career.

The band’s current lineup includes Maldonado, founding guitarist Mick Jones, rhythm and lead guitarist Bruce Watson, keyboardist Michael Bluestein, drummer Chris Frazier, and bassist Jeff Pilson.

Jones, 80, who is the only original member still with the band, added in the statement: “In 1976, my goal was to assemble the finest group of musicians I could find. Results have shown that it worked!

“About 30 years later, [drummer] Jason Bonham encouraged me to do it all over again and create a brand-new Foreigner, and the magic was still there,” he continued. “I was especially fortunate in the choice of lead singer. Kelly Hansen is one of the best front men in our business and over the last twenty years he has breathed new life into our songs.”

The British musician and songwriter said: “I wish Kelly great happiness in his next endeavors after our summer tour, and I look forward to welcoming Luis to his new position.

“Luis was my choice as a guitarist and he has already shown us what he can do on lead vocals by fronting the band in South America to incredible reviews,” Jones concluded. “He will soon lead the charge that will carry us forward to new heights.”