FKA twigs sparks outrage among fans after cancelling more shows due to ‘visa issues’

FKA twigs has infuriated fans after announcing that she has pulled out of Coachella Music Festival and cancelled the remainder of her North American tour dates.

The singer, 37, who recently postponed several of her Eusexua US tour dates last month, explained on social media that the cancellations were due to “ongoing visa issues”.

Twigs, real name Tahliah Barnett, was scheduled to play at Coachella in Idaho, California on 11 April and 18 April this month. She also cancelled her show at AXE Ceremonia in Mexico City this weekend.

In a post shared to Instagram, FKA twigs explained: “I’m devastated to share the news that due to ongoing visa issues i am not able to see through any of my scheduled tour dates for the remainder of April across North America, including Ceremonia and Coachella.

She continued: “It pains me to say this because I am so excited to bring you a creation that I have poured my soul into and I believe is amongst my strongest work and I know this news impacts so many of you that have already made plans and spent money in order to see these shows.

“I promise that I am working to reschedule the affected dates as quickly as possible. For headline shows, please refer to your point of purchase for details and refund information. Back to you all with more updates as soon as I have them – in the meantime here are some of my favourite parts of the show that we worked so hard to create,” the singer signed off, alongside a selection of photos from other tour dates.

Fans were quick to vent their frustrations over FKA twigs announcement, with many pointing out the singer has pulled out of Ceremonia festival three times in recent years.

“Again, girl??” one person asked. “What’s the point of spending money on tickets, flights, and hotels just to get canceled on for the third time? You've had months to sort this out... Visa issues at your big age? Be serious. Your fans deserve respect.”

Meanwhile, another fan – who had already travelled to Mexico to see FKA Twigs perform – dubbed the singer “unprofessional” and pointed out the singer doesn’t “need a visa to perform here”.

“This is the third time I’ve bought tickets to see you and the third time you cancel,” they said.

Another social media user added: “WHY do you want the whole world to turn against you? how can you afford all of those fines for last minute show cancellation?

“If you really wanted to do these shows you could've show up with a few people in your team and yourself, we wanted YOU, in mx you don't even v1sa lmao.”

FKA Twigs has devastated fans by cancelling further tour dates due to ‘visa issues’ ( Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire )

On X/Twitter, another fan in Mexico said: “Third time you cancel here...and at the last moment”, and suggested she might “lose fans” because of the decision.

However, others defended FKA twigs, with one person writing, “we love you forever and can’t wait to see the show when you’re able”.

Meanwhile, another supporter added: “All in good time we know you won’t disappoint.”

The Independent has contacted FKA twigs’ representatives for comment.

It comes after FKA twigs postponed several of her Eusexua US tour dates due to her visa paperwork not being submitted on time last month. This followed earlier postponements of the tour’s initial shows in Prague and Berlin, which were attributed to shipping issues.

The tour comes after the singer released her third studio album of the same name in January, which peaked at number three on the UK albums chart.