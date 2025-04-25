Pop band Five reveal sneaky Simon Cowell habit during their heyday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British boy band Five have shared some behind-the-scenes secrets about the habits of their former manager Simon Cowell.

The pop group were one of the most successful acts of the Nineties, releasing a string of hits and selling more than 20 million records around the world. Original members Abz Love, J Brown, Ritchie Neville, Scott Robinson and Sean Conlon are now embarking on an arena tour in 2025, performing shows in cities including Cardiff, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Brighton, London, Manchester and Newcastle.

Reflecting on their time as a band under the representation of A&R Cowell, they acknowledged that he had a great eye for talent and for driving a group towards success.

However, they also revealed that he had a habit of being “a proper winker”.

“He had it down to a fine art,” J Brown told The Guardian. “In meetings, there would be a brief moment where if the other four weren’t looking, he’d shoot you a quick wink.”

The singer said that the person Cowell chose to wink to during the moment felt they were special. It’s a practice the music executive is known for throughout his appearances on shows including The X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent, with fans often remarking: “You know it's gone well when Simon Cowell releases the wink”.

“That’s what it was saying: ‘You’re my boy,’” Ritchie added. “You’d get outside and go, ‘How many winks did you get?’”

Cowell was a ‘proper winker’ said the group ( PA )

The group were young when they became a hit in the UK, and said they feel more confident going on tour this year.

“I’m actually here this time,” said Conlon. “Before, I was overwhelmed. I had too much emotion, too much stimulation, and I just couldn’t process it. I was 15.”

Announcing their tour earlier this year, Robinson said: “This has been a long time coming and it really does feel right for all of us now – 25 years on and we’re so ready for it. Reconnecting as a [five-piece] over the last year has been special and I know I speak for all the boys when I say we can’t wait to do this all over again. Hope you’re ready!!”

Love added: “We really can’t wait to get back on stage together & see the fans, it’s gonna go OFF! Buzzing to have Naughty Boy on tour with us too… 5 bad boys and a naughty boy, that sounds like a lot of fun. Let’s gooooo!”