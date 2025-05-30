Fifth Harmony 2.0? Girl group ‘in talks’ to reunite but minus Camila Cabello
Girl group went on an indefinite hiatus in 2018, two years after Camila Cabello left the group in 2016
Girl group Fifth Harmony is reportedly in talks to reunite — minus breakout star Camila Cabello.
The former five-piece group, formed on The X Factor in 2012, was originally made up of Lauren Jauregui, Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Cabello before her shocking departure in 2016.
The remaining four continued making music together before going on indefinite hiatus in 2018, following the release of their self-titled Fifth Harmony album in 2017.
Now, more than five years after they parted ways to pursue solo careers, they are considering reuniting, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The Independent has contacted Fifth Harmony’s representatives for comment.
The original quintet competed on the second season of the U.S. version of the popular singing competition series. Under the mentorship of judge Simon Cowell, they ultimately placed third. While they didn’t win the competition, they are considered to be the most successful act to come from the show.
Following their time on The X Factor, they released their debut album, Reflections, in 2015, which included their hit songs “Worth It” and “Sledgehammer.” The next year, they dropped the album 7/27, which included their other top hits “Work From Home,” “That’s My Girl,” and “All In My Head.”
Months after they released their chart-topping second album, Cabello quit the band.
“After four and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony. We wish her well,” 5H said in a statement at the time. “We are excited for our future and we can’t wait for what the new year brings.”
The Grammy-nominated “Havana” artist later addressed her exit from the group, explaining that she was forced to make a choice between the group and a solo career after her 2015 collaboration with Shawn Mendes caused tension with her bandmates.
“I was just curious and I wanted to learn and I saw all these people around me making music, writing songs and being so free,” Cabello told The New York Times in 2018. “I just wanted to do that and it did not work.”
She claimed that things deteriorated further when she started going to writing sessions with Diplo, Cashmere Cat and Benny Blanco and received an ultimatum.
“It became clear that it was not possible to do solo stuff and be in the group at the same time,” the Cuban-American singer said. So she made her choice, basing it on what she said was her conviction that “if anyone wants to explore their individuality, it’s not right for people to tell you no.”
Cabello has since gone on to forge a successful career as a solo artist, dropping her latest album,C,XOXO, last June.
