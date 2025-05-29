Fifth Harmony ‘in talks’ to reunite without key member

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Girl group Fifth Harmony is reportedly in talks to reunite — minus breakout star Camila Cabello.

The former five-piece group, formed on The X Factor in 2012, was originally made up of Lauren Jauregui, Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Cabello before her shocking departure in 2016.

The remaining four continued making music together before going on indefinite hiatus in 2018, following the release of their self-titled Fifth Harmony album in 2017.

Now, more than five years after they parted ways to pursue solo careers, they are considering reuniting, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Independent has contacted Fifth Harmony’s representatives for comment.

The original quintet competed on the second season of the U.S. version of the popular singing competition series. Under the mentorship of judge Simon Cowell, they ultimately placed third. While they didn’t win the competition, they are considered to be the most successful act to come from the show.

(From left) Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane Hansen, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui and Camila Cabello of Fifth Harmony attend Z100’s Jingle Ball 2016 ( Craig Barritt/Getty Images for iHeart )

Following their time on The X Factor, they released their debut album, Reflections, in 2015, which included their hit songs “Worth It” and “Sledgehammer.” The next year, they dropped the album 7/27, which included their other top hits “Work From Home,” “That’s My Girl,” and “All In My Head.”

Months after they released their chart-topping second album, Cabello quit the band.

“After four and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony. We wish her well,” 5H said in a statement at the time. “We are excited for our future and we can’t wait for what the new year brings.”

The Grammy-nominated “Havana” artist later addressed her exit from the group, explaining that she was forced to make a choice between the group and a solo career after her 2015 collaboration with Shawn Mendes caused tension with her bandmates.

“I was just curious and I wanted to learn and I saw all these people around me making music, writing songs and being so free,” Cabello told The New York Times in 2018. “I just wanted to do that and it did not work.”

She claimed that things deteriorated further when she started going to writing sessions with Diplo, Cashmere Cat and Benny Blanco and received an ultimatum.

“It became clear that it was not possible to do solo stuff and be in the group at the same time,” the Cuban-American singer said. So she made her choice, basing it on what she said was her conviction that “if anyone wants to explore their individuality, it’s not right for people to tell you no.”

Cabello has since gone on to forge a successful career as a solo artist, dropping her latest album,C,XOXO, last June.