Fatman Scoop, the rapper and hype man best known for his 1999 hit “Be Faithful”, has died aged 53 following an onstage medical emergency.

The Grammy-winning musician, real name Issac Freeman III, collapsed during a performance on Friday (30 August) in Hamden Town Center Park, Connecticut, before he was rushed to hospital.

According to reports from concertgoers, Freeman was seen struggling before he disappeared from view behind the DJ decks and collapsed. Medics quickly attended the scene.

His death was announced on Saturday (31 August) by DJ and producer Birch Michael, who is Freeman’s tour manager.

“You took me all over the world and had me performing alongside you on some of the biggest and greatest stages on this planet, the things you taught me have truly made me the man I am today,” Michael said in an Instagram post.

MN2S, the rapper’s booking agency who he worked with for 15 years, said in a statement to The Independent: “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear friend and client, Fatman Scoop, at the age of 53.”

“Scoop was a beloved figure in the music world, whose work was loved by countless fans across the globe. His iconic voice, infectious energy, and great personality made an indelible mark on the industry, and his legacy will live on through his timeless music.”

Sharron Elkabas, the rapper’s representative said: “I spoke to him just a few days ago, and he was in such good spirits. It’s hard to believe he is no longer with us.”

“Fatman Scoop had been a valued member of the MN2S family for 15 years, and his loss is deeply felt by all of us. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans during this incredibly difficult time.”

“Scoop’s vibrant spirit, boundless enthusiasm, and passion for music will always remain in our hearts. He will be deeply missed.”

Throughout his career, Freeman frequently collaborated with other artists, including Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Whitney Houston and Missy Elliot.

More to follow...