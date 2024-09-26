Fatman Scoop cause of death revealed after rapper collapsed on stage

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Fatman Scoop’s cause of death has been revealed.

The rapper, real name Isaac Freeman III, collapsed on stage during a performance in Connecticut on 30 August. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died at the age of 56.

Scoop suffered from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and his death was ruled “natural”, according to a spokesperson for the office of the chief medical examiner in Connecticut.

The hip hop star was best known for his 2003 UK number one hit “Be Faithful”. He also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2015.

In a statement following his death, Scoop’s family said: “Last night, the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life. Fatman Scoop was not just a world class performer, he was a father, brother, uncle and a friend.”

They continued: “He was the laughter in our lives, a constant source of support, unwavering strength, and courage. Fatman Scoop was known to the world as the undisputed voice of the club.

“His music made us dance and embrace life with positivity. His joy was infectious and the generosity he extended to all will be deeply missed but never forgotten.”

Fatman Scoop died from heart disease medical examiners have said ( PA Archive )

A spokesperson for his talent agent MN2S confirmed his death, saying: “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear friend and client, Fatman Scoop.

“Scoop was a beloved figure in the music world, whose work was loved by countless fans across the globe.

“His iconic voice, infectious energy, and great personality made an indelible mark on the industry, and his legacy will live on through his timeless music.”

Fatman Scoop at the MTV Music Awards in 2008 ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans during this incredibly difficult time.

They added: “Scoop’s vibrant spirit, boundless enthusiasm, and passion for music will always remain in our hearts. He will be deeply missed.”

Meanwhile, Sharron Elkabas, Scoop’s representative, said: “I spoke to him just a few days ago, and he was in such good spirits. It’s hard to believe he is no longer with us.”