Elton John says Trump’s ‘Little Rocket Man’ nickname for Kim Jong-un was ‘brilliant’

Elton John has weighed in on Donald Trump’s “Little Rocket Man” nickname for North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, calling it “brilliant”.

He also encouraged Americans to “make the right decision” in November’s election.

Speaking to Variety at the Toronto International Film Festival, John admitted “I laughed, I thought that was brilliant,” when he heard about Trump’s name for Kim, which the former US president began calling the North Korean leader in 2017.

John then went on to explain his relationship with Trump, adding: “I just thought, ‘Good on you, Donald.’ … Donald’s always been a fan of mine, and he’s been to my concerts many, many times. So, I mean, I’ve always been friendly toward him, and I thank him for his support. When he did that, I just thought it was hilarious. It made me laugh.”

When Trump met Kim in June 2018, he had to explain to Kim what the nickname was in reference to as the Supreme Leader reportedly confessed to having no knowledge of Elton John or his music.

According to a book by former US national security adviser John Bolton, Trump became obsessed with giving Kim a CD of John’s music as a gift.

“Of course, he hasn’t heard of me, Kim Jong Un. I’d be very surprised if he had,” said John who went on to say that he has never toured North Korea and has “no intention of doing so”.

“I thought it was a light moment, and it was fun,” the 77-year-old musician added.

Although complimentary of Trump and thankful for his support, the iconic singer, who is the subject of a new Disney+ documentary Elton John: Never Too Late, did stop short of endorsing him for the presidency.

After the Friday night premiere of the movie, John said during a brief post-screening Q&A: “Kindness will always win out… that’s what I hope for the American election in November.”

“I don’t go on stage and say to people, ‘You must vote for the Republicans, you must vote for the Democrats.’ It’s none of my business how they vote. They come to see me, and I’m so grateful they have”, John later explained to Variety.

He added: “What I want by saying that last night … there is a danger, as Dick Cheney said the other day. America is in a very volatile position. And it’s a country I love, and I’ve always loved, and I’m so thankful that it made me who I am.”

The ‘Tiny Dancer’ singer continued: “I just want people to vote for things that are just, things that are important to people: the right to choose, the right to be who you are, and not let anybody else tell you who to be. And that goes all the way up to the Supreme Court.”

Elton John attends the premiere of Elton John: Never Too Late during the 2024 Toronto International Film ( Monica Schipper/Getty Images )

John, without pledging his support for Trump or Kamala Harris then said that he hopes Americans make the “right decision” and that “love” has been missing from the country as of late.

“I just hope that people make the right decision to see what the future is going to be. Is it going to be fire and brimstone … or are we going to have a much calmer, a much safer place? People can vote for who they like, but as far as I’m concerned, I love love. And I’m a loving person, and I want that to come back to America. I feel it’s been lost in the last 12 years.”