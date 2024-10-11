El Taiger, popular reggaeton singer, dies a week after being shot aged 37

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Reggaeton star José Manuel Carbajal Zaldívar, better known by his stage name El Taiger, has died a week after suffering a gunshot wound to the head. He was 37.

His death on Thursday (October 10) was announced in a statement shared on his Instagram Story.

“During this incredibly difficult time, family, friends and followers came together in prayer, hope and support, seeking a miracle,” the statement read. “To all who offered their prayers, we thank you. Sadly, this afternoon, El Taiger was pronounced dead and has now been reunited with his beloved mother in heaven.”

It continued: “His family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the medical team at Jackson Memorial Hospital for their tireless efforts, as well as to the millions who offered prayers and tributes during his hospitalization.

“These last few days have been incredibly difficult for those who loved him, and the support received from around the world has meant a lot.”

Zaldívar was found shot in the head on October 3 in a black Mercedes SUV by Miami police.

He was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he underwent surgery and was said to be in “very critical condition.”

open image in gallery Reggaeton singer El Taiger was shot in Miami ( El Taiger on YouTube )

At the time, it was reported that Zaldívar had suffered significant brain damage and was put on life support.

Miami police spokesperson Mike Vega previously told NBC 6 that it was not known whether the gunshot wound was self-inflicted. Officials do not believe that the incident happened in the same place Carbajal was found.

“Our officers are investigating because we think this didn’t happen in the city of Miami,” Vega said. “We’re sure that it didn’t happen in that corner where the vehicle was found. This happened in another place; someone brought him here, left him, and left on foot.”

Zaldívar’s manager, Marcel Reinosa, told CBS News Miami that “nobody on the team believes that he committed suicide, based on what they are saying on the bullet.”

“It was in the front of his head, so I would really doubt someone would shoot himself and then get on the back of the trunk by himself,” Reinosa said.

Born in Havana, Cuba, Zalvídar was well-known within the Latin music community for his contributions to reggaeton, a music genre characterized by its blend of Caribbean rhythms and urban beats. Some of his most listened-to tracks include “La Historia” and “La Guariconfianza.”

Zaldívar’s fans were asked to honor his memory by “celebrating the joy he brought to so many. Turn up your music, dance and celebrate your life,” the Instagram post said. “The Taiger was the feeling of the people, and now we must keep that feeling alive through their music and their legacy.”