Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A surprise live performance by Ed Sheeran on the streets of an Indian city was stopped by police who claimed the singer had no permission to be there.

Fans in Bengaluru, the capital of the southern Indian state of Karnataka, were pleasantly shocked to find the singer performing his hit “Shape of You” with no prior announcement whatsoever on Sunday.

In videos shared on social media, the Grammy-winning musician can be seen walking up to a corner on Church Street and addressing the fans gathered there, telling them he can only stay for “one song”.

The crowd joins in as he begins to sing, but a policeman arrives within seconds and unplugs his microphone.

At the end of the video, Sheeran says to the crowd: “We have permission to be here, but this policeman is shutting us down. But we’ll see you later.”

In the evening, Sheeran posted a statement on his social media, saying: “We had permission to busk, by the way. Hence, us playing in that exact spot was planned out beforehand. It wasn't just us randomly turning up. All good though. See you at the show tonight x.”

open image in gallery Ed Sheeran posted on social media saying he had permission to perform in Bengaluru ( Instagram/Ed Sheeran )

However, the police have denied ever giving permission.

“I refused to give permission because Church Street gets very crowded. That is the reason he was asked to vacate the place," Bengaluru police official Shekar T Tekkannanavar told news agency ANI.

The Independent has reached out to representatives for Ed Sheeran and the Bengaluru police.

Sheeran is currently on the India leg of his Mathematics Tour, and has performed in Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai. In Chennai, Sheeran was joined on stage by the renowned Indian composer AR Rahman, where the two performed Rahman’s 1994 Tamil song “Urvasi” from the soundtrack of Kadhalan.

Sheeran performed two shows in Bengaluru on 8 and 9 February after an additional show was added due to a huge demand for tickets. He brought with him on stage Indian singer Shilpa Rao, performing the popular song “Chuttamalle” in its original Telugu.

Videos of Sheeran busking, which have gone viral on social media, received mixed reactions from fans. While some were unhappy that his impromptu performance was shut down, many commended the police for doing so, citing safety precautions.

“The reason that cop shut down Ed Sheeran wasn't to prevent pandemonium on church street or maintain order on a busy Sunday or anything. It's the same reason we can't read in Cubbon Park or visit any public park outside of morning walk hours or hold hands anywhere. Because we live in an uncleocracy. And there's nothing uncles love more than to stop young people from having fun,” said one social media user.

“Cry about VIP treatment throughout the year and then cry some more when police doesn't allow Ed Sheeran to perform on the already crowded streets of Bengaluru without permission,” said another.

Bengaluru, also known as India’s IT capital, regularly sees traffic snarls during peak travel times, with commuters often waiting hours for roads to clear up. According to the 2024 global traffic index report by Dutch location technology firm Tom Tom that was released earlier this year, the city was ranked third slowest.

According to the report, the average travel time to go 10km in Bengaluru was 30 minutes and 10 seconds, 50 seconds over the time it took in 2023.