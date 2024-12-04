Dua Lipa dances the night away on Korean leg of world tour despite political chaos

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Dua Lipa’s concerts in Seoul, South Korea are set to proceed as planned despite the country’s ongoing political turmoil.

“The Dua Lipa show at Gocheok Sky Dome tonight will proceed as planned. Doors are at 18:30,” Live Nation posted on its Instagram Story on Wednesday (December 4).

“Nothing else matters. Tonight, it’s just me and you — us,” Lipa told the crowd during the concert.

The 28-year-old pop superstar is also scheduled to perform her Radical Optimism tour at the same venue on Thursday (December 5).

The announcement came hours after the country’s president reversed his Tuesday declaration of martial law, which is the replacement of a country’s civilian government with military rule. It suspends standard civilian liberties and according to the South Korean constitution, a president may declare martial law when “required to cope with a military necessity or to maintain the public safety and order by mobilization of the military forces in time of war, armed conflict or similar national emergency.”

President Yoon Suk Yeol initially called for martial law to go into effect as a means to “protect the free Republic of Korea from the threat of North Korean communist forces, to eradicate the despicable pro-North Korean anti-state forces that are plundering the freedom and happiness of our people, and to protect the free constitutional order.”

Protesters immediately gathered at Gwanghwamun Square and outside the national assembly, holding placards with messages such as “Restore Democracy” and “Investigate his act of rebellion immediately.”

open image in gallery Live Nation announces Dua Lipa’s concerts will proceed as planned ( Instagram/livenationkorea )

Yoon’s declaration was quickly denounced by the opposition and the leader of his own party.

New CCTV footage revealed chaotic scenes in South Korea’s parliament after the martial law declaration. Staffers used sofas and fire extinguishers to block soldiers armed with assault rifles and night-vision goggles from entering the national assembly, the footage showed.

open image in gallery Dua Lipa is playing two shows at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul ( PA Wire )

Helicopters deployed armed troops to parliament, while others scaled fences and smashed windows after midnight, assembly secretary general Kim Min-ki said.

Parliament then voted through a motion calling the declaration invalid. This was the first time in over four decades that the country had been put under martial law.

Yoon is now facing calls to resign or face impeachment.

“I regret what happened today,” said Han Dong Hoon, leader of the ruling People Power Party to which Yoon belongs. “Exercise of military police and other government authority is illegal now that the resolution for the nullification of the martial law has passed.”

Korean singers Lee Seung Hwan and Jang Bum Joon also continued with their planned concerts, with the latter posting a message of encouragement on his YouTube channel: “Let’s all do our best today to protect our precious daily lives. Given the country’s turbulent situation, I won’t be posting anything for the next two days. Stay informed with the news, and I’ll see you at the concert.”