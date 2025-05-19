Most played artist in the UK takes crown for second time as full list is revealed
Dua Lipa has reclaimed her title as the UK's most-played artist across radio, TV, and public spaces, according to music licensing company Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL).
It marks the second time the 29-year-old singer has achieved this accolade, ending Ed Sheeran's three-year reign at the top.
Dua Lipa, known for hits such as “Dance The Night” and “Levitating”, has pushed Sheeran down to the number three spot. Taylor Swift takes the second position in the 2024 rankings. Sheeran, 34, recently announced details of his eighth studio album.
The artist’s success comes after a string of achievements, including headlining Glastonbury Festival last year following the release of her third studio album, “Radical Optimism”.
The Brit and Grammy award-winning artist also recently became the youngest person featured on this year's Sunday Times 40 Under 40 Rich List, solidifying her status as one of the UK's wealthiest musicians.
PPL data reveals Dua Lipa's music enjoys an average of 400 plays per day across UK radio and TV, accumulating seven years of airplay.
Dua Lipa said: “It’s a real honour to be named the most played artist in the UK for the second time.
“2024 was an incredible year and I’m so grateful to everyone who has supported my music on the radio, TV and in venues around the country. Thanks also to PPL for continuing to support artists and our music.”
Her 2018 hit single One Kiss with Calvin Harris remains her most played song of all time, averaging 55 plays per day across UK radio and TV.
She previously appeared at the top of PPL’s most played artist chart in 2020, the same year she released the album Future Nostalgia, which contains hits Don’t Start Now and Hallucinate.
Her 2024 single Houdini, which went to number two on the UK chart, features on PPL’s list of most played tracks of that year, coming in at number six.
Leading the charge at number one, however, is Noah Kahan’s Stick Season, which spent seven weeks at the top of the UK singles chart last year.
This is followed with Lose Control by US artist Teddy Swims at number two and Beautiful Things by Benson Boone at number three.
British singer Myles Smith, who was named Brits Rising Star ahead of this year’s Brit Awards, features at number five with his song Stargazing.
Peter Leathem, PPL chief executive, said: “Congratulations once again to Dua Lipa for leading PPL’s most played artist chart, and to Noah Kahan for securing the most played track of the year.
“British artists continue to perform well, making up 70% of the top 10 – proving they have staying power across the nation’s broadcasters, businesses and public spaces.
“It is also fantastic to see fresh UK talent such as Myles Smith make a big splash in the top five most played tracks, showing there is plenty of promise in UK music going forward.”
PPL licenses the use of recorded music on radio, TV and in public places across the UK, including shops, bars, restaurants, gyms, offices and warehouses, and receives extensive airplay reporting data from such broadcasters and public performance venues.
PPL most played artists 2024:
- Dua Lipa
- Taylor Swift
- Ed Sheeran
- David Guetta
- Coldplay
- Calvin Harris
- Ariana Grande
- Sir Elton John
- Becky Hill
- Harry Styles
