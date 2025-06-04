Drake announces 2025 UK and Europe tour dates

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drake has announced dates for the UK and Europe leg of his Anita Max Win tour.

The Canadian rapper is confirmed to be headlining the Wireless Festival in London’s Finsbury Park on all three nights from 11 July to 13 July. In a deal thought to be worth millions, Drake is set to perform three different set lists on all nights for the festival’s 20th anniversary.

Now, he has announced performances at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on 20 and 21 July and Manchester’s Co-op Live on 25 and 26 July.

The tour will then head to Europe, where the rapper will perform in Amsterdam, Antwerp, Zurich, Cologne, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Milan, Paris, Berlin, Munich, and finally in Hamburg in September.

The tour announcement comes after the release of his new collaborative album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. PARTYNEXTDOOR will also be joining Drake on the tour.

The five-time Grammy winner is returning to the UK and Europe after six years. He was last here for the 2019 Assassination Vacation tour.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale on 6 June, with presales set to go live today.

Earlier this year, Drake had to cancel four dates of his Anita Max Win tour in Australia and New Zealand due to “scheduling conflicts.”

After the release of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U in February, the 21-track album was accused of ripping off elements from Freddie Gibbs’ 2022 record, $ouls $old $eperately.

$ome $exy $ongs 4 U includes a song titled “Gimme a Hug” in which Drake takes aim at his past rap feuds.

“F*** a rap beef, I'm tryna get the party lit/Tryna get the party lit for the b****es,” the “God’s Plan” artist raps in the second verse, seemingly in reference to his ongoing beef with Kendrick Lamar.

“Using you for promotion, truer words had never been spoken,” Drake says in another line, likely in reference to his lawsuit against his music label Universal Music Group – to which Lamar is also signed – over its release of “Not Like Us”.

“Funny how it's only b**** n****s that are waiting on the boy's obituary/Cause if I die, it's these n****s that become the sole beneficiary.”

In the lawsuit, Drake claims the label knew the allegations of pedophilia being embedded in the song were false but “chose corporate greed over the safety and well-being of its artists”.

In a statement, UMG told The Independent: “Not only are these claims untrue, but the notion that we would seek to harm the reputation of any artist – let alone Drake – is illogical. We have invested massively in his music and our employees around the world have worked tirelessly for many years to help him achieve historic commercial and personal financial success.”